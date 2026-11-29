Watch Everton vs Liverpool live streams

The Merseyside derby returns for its first instalment of the 2026-27 season, with Everton hosting Liverpool at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on November 29.

Liverpool head into the derby in fourth place with 21 points, having won six, drawn three and lost two of their opening 11 games. They’ve also found their form, coming off back-to-back wins against Crystal Palace (3-1) and Manchester United (4-0).

Everton, meanwhile, sit ninth with 16 points and will be looking to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat to Brentford. Their task has been made harder by captain James Tarkowski's three-match suspension following his red card.

Liverpool have a strong record against their city rivals, with Everton winning just three of their last 35 meetings. The derby has also seen 23 red cards, more than any other fixture in Premier League history. While Liverpool will start as favourites, Everton will be desperate to make their home advantage count.

Follow our guide below for where to watch Everton vs Liverpool live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

How can I watch Everton vs Liverpool for free

Idman TV will broadcast Everton vs Liverpool for free in Azerbaijan.

Viewers in the US can take advantage of free trials from live TV streaming services that carry USA Network. Both Fubo and Hulu + Live TV offer free trials, so you can catch the Merseyside derby without paying upfront.

Outside your home country at the moment? Use Proton VPN to unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Everton vs Liverpool live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

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How to watch Everton vs Liverpool live stream in the US

Everton vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on USA Network in the US.

You can access the channel through several live TV streaming services, including Fubo and Hulu + Live TV, both of which offer free trials. Sling TV is another option and has the cheapest monthly subscription.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

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How to watch Everton vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

In the UK, Everton vs Liverpool will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

You can add TNT Sports to your existing Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or subscribe through an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99 per month with an annual commitment.

Outside the UK for the Merseyside derby? Use Proton VPN to watch Everton vs Liverpool as if you were back at home.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

In Australia, Everton vs Liverpool will be shown live on Stan Sport, with kick-off scheduled for 11pm AEDT on Sunday, November 29.

Subscriptions start at AU$24.99 per month, combining the base Stan plan (currently from AU$4.99 for a limited time) with the AU$20 Sport add-on.

Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Stan Sport when traveling abroad.

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