Watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026-2027 live streams

The 2026-2027 Cyclocross season has been simmering away for a couple of months now with many rounds of the season long Telenet Super Prestige and X2O Badkamers Trofee series having already taken place. Now it’s time for the action to reach boiling point with the arrival of the World Cup and the big races that will define the season.

Running from Friday November the 27th to Sunday January the 24th the World Cup is composed of 12 rounds set across six countries starting with round one in Ostrava, Czechia. Featuring classic tracks such as Tábor, Koksijde, Zonhoven and the citadel course in Namur, to succeed riders need to be adept in handling any terrain and any surface.

Follow our guide below for where to watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

How can I watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026-2027 live streams for free?

The UCI Cyclocross World Cup will have free streams available in Netherlands, Belgium and countries without a recognised broadcaster.

🇧🇪 Belgium: Sporza | RTBF | VRT Max

🇳🇱 Netherlands: NPO Start

🌎 Countries without a broadcaster: UCI YouTube

If you're from Belgium or the Netherlands but you're currently abroad, you can simply use a VPN to tap into that free Cyclocross coverage. More details below...

Watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026-2027 live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your Cyclocross live stream while traveling overseas. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. Therefore, you need a VPN

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How to watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026-2027 live streams in the UK

TNT Sports and HBO Max are the UK’s home for Cyclocross and will show all the action from the 2026/27 World cup.

Subscribers can catch every race across the 12 rounds and later in the season the World Championships, alongside regular action from the Superprestige, X2O Badkamers Trofee, and Exact Cross circuits.

Access to TNT Sports starts at £25.99 a month, and TNT Sports plus HBO Max starts at £27.99.

How to watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026-2027 live streams in the US

Following the Cyclocross season in the US can be a bit complicated at times with live rights split between FloBikes and HBO Max.

Dedicated cycling hub FloBikes carries World Cup rounds, however broadcast schedules can fluctuate making it wise to monitor their upcoming listings closely. Membership is either $39.99 on a rolling monthly basis or $155.88 for an annual pass.

HBO Max will also show Cyclocross World Cup coverage. To access the live sports feed, you'll need at least the Standard ad-free tier, which sits at $18.49 per month.

How to watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026-2027 live streams in Canada

FloBikes will show UCI Cyclocross World Cup coverage in Canada.

A subscription is available for CA$203.88 for the year or CA$49.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026-2027 live streams in Australia

In Australia, you can watch the UCI Cyclocross World Cup on Stan Sport.

Stan Sport comes in at AU$29.99/month (AU$9.99 for Stan Base plan and AU$20 for Sport add-on) and also have coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and other cycling events.

UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026-2027: Preview

So far this season the male riders in form have been Michael Vanthourenhout, Thibau Nys who has already claimed the European Championships, Niels Vandeputte, Joran Wyseure and Scotland’s Cameron Mason who took his breakthrough win in round four of the Super Prestige series.

As for sightings of the so called ‘big three’ who have dominated the scene over the previous decade we know for certain that Tom Pidcock will not ride any Cross this year so that leaves the ‘big two’. Mathieu van der Poel’s potential participation depends on the arrival of his first child and although Wout van Aert has stated he intends to ride a number of events this winter we don’t have his full schedule yet.

Another rider yet to make an appearance this season is last year's world championship silver medalist Tibor del Grosso who is developing a compelling rivalry with Thibau Nys so hopefully we will see a return of this dual once the series starts.

Over in the women’s events Lucinda Brand has been simply unstoppable so far this year but will the much anticipated return of the great Fem van Empel challenge her dominance? After taking a year away from competition she is making a staggered return stating that she only intends to race once a week to begin with and all eyes will be on her to see what shape she is in.

Other key riders to watch out for will be Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, Blanka Vas and of course the multi talented Puck Pieterse.

UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026-2027 schedule

Round 1 | Ostrava, Czechia | November 27

Round 2 | Tábor, Czechia | November 29

Round 3 | Glasgow, Scotland | December 13

Round 4 | Antwerp, Belgium | December 19

Round 5 | Koksijde, Belgium | December 20

Round 6 | Gavere, Belgium | December 26

Round 7 | Namur, Belgium | December 27

Round 8 | Besançon, France | December 29

Round 9 | Zonhoven, Belgium | January 3

Round 10 | Benidorm, Spain | January 17

Round 11 | Hamme, Belgium | January 23

Round 12 | Hoogerheide, Netherlands | January 24