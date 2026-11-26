How to watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup online from anywhere: live stream every round for free
Find out how to watch the 2026-2027 UCI Cyclocross World Cup from anywhere in the world
Watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026-2027 live streams
The 2026-2027 Cyclocross season has been simmering away for a couple of months now with many rounds of the season long Telenet Super Prestige and X2O Badkamers Trofee series having already taken place. Now it’s time for the action to reach boiling point with the arrival of the World Cup and the big races that will define the season.
Running from Friday November the 27th to Sunday January the 24th the World Cup is composed of 12 rounds set across six countries starting with round one in Ostrava, Czechia. Featuring classic tracks such as Tábor, Koksijde, Zonhoven and the citadel course in Namur, to succeed riders need to be adept in handling any terrain and any surface.
Follow our guide below for where to watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
|
Next Race
|
Ostrava, Czechia - 27 November
|
Free streams
|
UCI YouTube (geo-restricted) | Sporza (Flanders) | RTBF (Wallonia) | NPO (Netherlands) | VRT Max (Belgium)
|
UK Broadcasters
|
US Broadcasters
|
WATCH ANYWHERE
How can I watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026-2027 live streams for free?
The UCI Cyclocross World Cup will have free streams available in Netherlands, Belgium and countries without a recognised broadcaster.
🇧🇪 Belgium: Sporza | RTBF | VRT Max
🇳🇱 Netherlands: NPO Start
🌎 Countries without a broadcaster: UCI YouTube
If you're from Belgium or the Netherlands but you're currently abroad, you can simply use a VPN to tap into that free Cyclocross coverage. More details below...
Watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026-2027 live streams from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your Cyclocross live stream while traveling overseas. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. Therefore, you need a VPN
We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
🔥 Black Friday with NordVPN – 78% off
💰 78% Off + 3 Months FREE
📺 Unlocks RTBF, NPO and more...
⏰ Hurry, ends soon
⭐️ Rated 5 stars
Get NordVPN and stream the Cyclocross World Cup online from anywhere.
How to watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026-2027 live streams in the UK
TNT Sports and HBO Max are the UK’s home for Cyclocross and will show all the action from the 2026/27 World cup.
Subscribers can catch every race across the 12 rounds and later in the season the World Championships, alongside regular action from the Superprestige, X2O Badkamers Trofee, and Exact Cross circuits.
Access to TNT Sports starts at £25.99 a month, and TNT Sports plus HBO Max starts at £27.99.
How to watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026-2027 live streams in the US
Following the Cyclocross season in the US can be a bit complicated at times with live rights split between FloBikes and HBO Max.
Dedicated cycling hub FloBikes carries World Cup rounds, however broadcast schedules can fluctuate making it wise to monitor their upcoming listings closely. Membership is either $39.99 on a rolling monthly basis or $155.88 for an annual pass.
HBO Max will also show Cyclocross World Cup coverage. To access the live sports feed, you'll need at least the Standard ad-free tier, which sits at $18.49 per month.
- Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans
- View the latest TV deals on Amazon
How to watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026-2027 live streams in Canada
FloBikes will show UCI Cyclocross World Cup coverage in Canada.
A subscription is available for CA$203.88 for the year or CA$49.99 on a monthly basis.
How to watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026-2027 live streams in Australia
In Australia, you can watch the UCI Cyclocross World Cup on Stan Sport.
Stan Sport comes in at AU$29.99/month (AU$9.99 for Stan Base plan and AU$20 for Sport add-on) and also have coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and other cycling events.
UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026-2027: Preview
So far this season the male riders in form have been Michael Vanthourenhout, Thibau Nys who has already claimed the European Championships, Niels Vandeputte, Joran Wyseure and Scotland’s Cameron Mason who took his breakthrough win in round four of the Super Prestige series.
As for sightings of the so called ‘big three’ who have dominated the scene over the previous decade we know for certain that Tom Pidcock will not ride any Cross this year so that leaves the ‘big two’. Mathieu van der Poel’s potential participation depends on the arrival of his first child and although Wout van Aert has stated he intends to ride a number of events this winter we don’t have his full schedule yet.
Another rider yet to make an appearance this season is last year's world championship silver medalist Tibor del Grosso who is developing a compelling rivalry with Thibau Nys so hopefully we will see a return of this dual once the series starts.
Over in the women’s events Lucinda Brand has been simply unstoppable so far this year but will the much anticipated return of the great Fem van Empel challenge her dominance? After taking a year away from competition she is making a staggered return stating that she only intends to race once a week to begin with and all eyes will be on her to see what shape she is in.
Other key riders to watch out for will be Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, Blanka Vas and of course the multi talented Puck Pieterse.
UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026-2027 schedule
Round 1 | Ostrava, Czechia | November 27
Round 2 | Tábor, Czechia | November 29
Round 3 | Glasgow, Scotland | December 13
Round 4 | Antwerp, Belgium | December 19
Round 5 | Koksijde, Belgium | December 20
Round 6 | Gavere, Belgium | December 26
Round 7 | Namur, Belgium | December 27
Round 8 | Besançon, France | December 29
Round 9 | Zonhoven, Belgium | January 3
Round 10 | Benidorm, Spain | January 17
Round 11 | Hamme, Belgium | January 23
Round 12 | Hoogerheide, Netherlands | January 24
- Fancy an upgrade? Here are the best TVs
- Or save money with these unmissable cheap TV deals
- Where to watch F1 2026 for free
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Simon Warren has been obsessed with cycling since the summer of 1989 after watching Greg Lemond battle Laurent Fignon in the Tour de France. A few weeks later he rode his first race, a 10-mile time trial on the A1 from Newark to Grantham and back and was hooked for life. Although not having what it took to beat the best, he found his forte was racing up hills and so began his fascination with steep roads.
After years in the saddle, up and down the UK, his quest to discover Britain’s greatest climbs resulted in 2010’s best-selling 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs, followed to date by 14 more guides to vertical pain. Covering the British Isles, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain he has been riding and racing up hills and mountains for over 30 years now.
Simon hosts talks, guides rides, has written columns for magazines and in 2020 released his first book of cycling routes, RIDE BRITAIN. He splits his time between working as a graphic designer and running his 100 Climbs brand and lives in Sheffield on the edge of the Peak District with his wife and two children. You can follow his progress on Strava
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.