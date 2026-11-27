Watch Nations Championship finals weekend 2026 live streams

Is it safe to declare the northern hemisphere the cream of world rugby? Not quite yet. Despite having been beaten by both France and Ireland over the past fortnight, you write South Africa off at your own peril. The Springboks are spitting fire ahead of their climactic rematch with Les Bleus in the inaugural Nations Championship final this Sunday, the sixth act of a sextet of north vs south showdowns at Twickenham this weekend.

Two matches are taking place on each of the three days, but there are three clear headline fixtures: the fifth-place playoff between Ireland and Australia on Friday, the third-place playoff between England and New Zealand on Saturday, and the aforementioned decider between France and the team that crushed their home World Cup dream three years ago.

The northern hemisphere sides pulled off an astonishing clean sweep in the dress-rehearsals, Andy Farrell's men beating the Wallabies 31-33 in Sydney, Steve Borthwick's side hammering the All Blacks 37-12 in London last week, and Fabien Galthie's men edging the Boks 21-19 in Paris two weeks ago.

In fact, Italy are the only northern hemisphere side to have lost to their Nations Championship finals weekend opponents during the tournament, Tevita Ikanivere's double having inspired Fiji to a stunning 16-21 win in Udine last weekend.

Remember, there's a Ryder Cup-style team competition running parallel to the tournament, with every Nations Championship playoff worth a point, and the final itself worth two points. That means there can be no ties this weekend, with every game that ends all-square set to go to a 10-minute period of extra time. First to score wins.

Follow our guide below for where to watch Nations Championship finals weekend 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN. We've also listed the full schedule below.

How can I watch Nations Championship finals weekend 2026 for free?

All six Nations Championship finals weekend games are free-to-air on ITV1/ITV4 and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media One/Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play in Ireland.

RugbyPass TV is showing free Nations Championship coverage in the US, which you can also access via the RugbyPass app (iOS/Android).

Those away from home can unlock their free Nations Championship coverage using Proton VPN (75% off for Black Friday).

Watch Nations Championship finals weekend 2026 live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Nations Championship 2026 coverage while traveling abroad. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. Therefore, you need a VPN (Virtual Private Network)

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How to watch Nations Championship finals weekend 2026 in the US

The 2026 Nations Championship finals weekend is free-to-air in its entirety in the US, thanks to RugbyPass TV. All you need to do is register an account.

Outside the US right now? Use Proton VPN to access your preferred coverage of the rugby.

Watch Nations Championship finals weekend 2026 live streams in the UK

In the UK, ITV1, ITV4 and its free streaming platform ITVX are showing all six games across Nations Championship finals weekend.

All you need is an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV license.

Away from Blighty? Use Proton VPN to tune in for free as if you were back in the UK.

Watch Nations Championship finals weekend 2026 live streams in Australia

Stan Sport has comprehensive coverage of Nations Championship finals weekend in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which starts at AU$4.99/month instead of AU$9.99 thanks to a special offer right now.

Visiting Australia from the UK, US or Ireland? Use Proton VPN to watch every remaining game for free.

Watch Nations Championship finals weekend 2026 live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is broadcasting the entirety of Nations Championship finals weekend in New Zealand. Every game is being shown on the Sky Sport 1 channel.

If you don't have Sky, you can tune in via to Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a day, NZ$59.99/month or NZ$549.99/year.

Outside New Zealand this weekend? Use Proton VPN to watch the Nations Championship finale as if you were back home.

Watch Nations Championship finals weekend 2026 live streams in South Africa

All six Nations Championship finals weekend games will go out on Supersport in South Africa.

The easiest way to access Supersport is through a DStv package, which costs Rs699/month for access to live rugby.

Visiting South Africa from the UK? Unlock your free ITVX stream using Proton VPN.

Nations Championship finals weekend 2026 schedule

Click to see full schedule▼ (All times GMT) Friday, 27 November

4.40pm – Fiji vs Italy | For 11th place

8.10pm – Ireland vs Australia | For 5th place Saturday, 28 November

1.10pm – Wales vs Japan | For 9th place

4.40pm – England vs New Zealand | For 3rd place Sunday, 29 November

1.10pm – Scotland vs Argentina | For 7th place

4.40pm – South Africa vs France | Nations Championship final