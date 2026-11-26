Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 live streams

The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York is almost here! Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Leslie Odom Jr., Natasha Bedingfield, and Smash Mouth, will perform on floats – and look out for a special tribute to Dolly Parton.

Quite the spectacle.

First held in 1924, the parade has been a tradition for generations, with giant helium balloons shaped like cartoon characters floating through the streets of New York. There will also be decorated floats, performances, marching bands from schools across the US, cheerleaders, clowns, and Broadway performers.

This year, Megan Moroney and Teddy Swims will headline the performances at Herald Square, while new balloons include Bluey, Buckaroo Bob the Minion, Earl the Squirrel, Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, and Billy Brightpaw from Macy’s Studios.

The biggest concern right now is the weather. The National Weather Service has warned of a powerful storm that could bring heavy rain and damaging wind gusts to New York. City regulations prohibit giant balloons from flying if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts exceed 34 mph. Fingers crossed.

With the whole spectacular musical parade streaming live on TV, here's how you can watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 for free?

Viewers in the US can watch the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live on NBC with Fubo for $0 – try it free. Fubo carries NBC, the parade’s official US broadcaster.

On cable TV, it live on NBC and Telemundo (in Spanish) from 8:30am ET on Thursday, November 26. NBC will show a full replay at 2pm ET.

Live streaming will also be available on Peacock – you'll need the Premium plan, mind.

Travelling outside the US? You'll need a good VPN to unblock Fubo and Peacock – we recommend NordVPN, get 78% off with our exclusive deal below.

Watch Macy's Day Parade live streams anywhere

If you're outside the US, you may not be able to access your usual NBC, Telemundo, Peacock or Fubo accounts.

To watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade when abroad, use a good VPN. We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a whopping 30-day money-back guarantee.

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Can I watch Macy's Day Parade in the UK? Or Australia?

Unfortunately, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is not broadcast outside of the United States.

Is a VPN right for you? Americans stuck abroad can access their regular US websites and streams by simply downloading a good VPN, as detailed above.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performers 2026

Megan Moroney

Teddy Swims

Natasha Bedingfield

Baha Men

Blues Traveler

DEVO

Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

Feid

EJAE

Mckenna Grace

Indigo Girls

Icona Pop

JoJo

Wyclef Jean

Queen Latifah

Il Volo

Natalie Merchant

Jamie Miller

Ryan Peter Murphy

Leslie Odom Jr.

Keke Palmer

Anthony Ramos

RIIZE

Smash Mouth

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