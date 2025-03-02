How to watch the Oscars 2025 free online: stream 97th Academy Awards ceremony
The biggest stars will descend on the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood
How to watch the Oscars 2025
Oscars 2025 is here! Film fans can watch for free on ITVX (in the UK) and free on 7plus (in Australia). In the US, the 97th Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC and can be streamed on Hulu. CTV has the rights to the Oscars ceremony in Canada. Out of the country? Then download our top-rated VPN to watch Oscars 2025 free on your usual services.
- UK: ITV / ITVX (Free)
- AU: Channel 7 / 7plus (Free)
- US: ABC via Sling TV / Fubo and Hulu
Oscars 2025: preview
It’s time to roll out the red carpet as the biggest stars in Hollywood head to the Dolby Theatre to celebrate another outstanding year of movies. Hosted for the first time by Conan O’Brien, expect plenty of self-deprecating jokes and an opening monologue that pokes fun at the well-dressed attendees from the extremely sharp-witted comedian.
Then it will be on to the awards where Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez could well sweep the board thanks to its 13 nominations. However, there will be plenty of competition across the categories, especially from Brady Corbet's The Brutalist and Jon M. Chu's Wicked which have 10 nominations apiece.
James Mangold's A Complete Unknown also has an impressive eight nominations, with Timothée Chalamet one of the favourites to pick up the Best Actor award. Another young actor aiming for recognition is Mikey Madison for her memorable performance in Anora. Nominated for Best Actress, many believe her main competition is from Demi Moore who is enjoying a career resurgence thanks to her brilliant work in The Substance.
As well as 23 category winners to announce, last year's acting winners will be back as presenters which means Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da'Vine Joy Randolph will return to the Oscars stage. A host of industry icons will also grace the stage to hand out awards, including Oprah Winfrey and Goldie Hawn.
Will Emilia Pérez sweep the board? Will Moore win her first Oscar at 62 years old? Tune in to find out and read on to discover how to watch the Oscars 2025, potentially for FREE, from anywhere.
Watch Oscars 2025 free live stream in the UK
You can watch the Oscars live and for free on Sunday, 2nd March at 10.15pm GMT on ITV1, with red carpet coverage leading up to the ceremony.
If you don’t have cable or prefer to watch online, check out free streaming platform ITVX. You can catch the show live online or stream a 90-minute highlight episode the following day. As we said, ITVX is 100% free to use – simply create an account. However, you will need a valid TV license to watch ITV content.
Out of the country? A VPN like PureVPN will let you connect to your favourite streaming services from anywhere.
Watch Oscars 2025 live online from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Oscars on free streaming services ITVX or 7Plus?
You can still watch the Oscars 2025 live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, ideal for film fans away on vacation or on business. Our favourite is NordVPN.
NordVPN is the best VPN we've ever tested. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services all over the world, it's fast, and it has top-level security features. With over 7,000 servers across 115+ countries, and at a great price, it's a great investment.
How to use a VPN to watch the Oscars 2025 live online
1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Oscars 2025, you may wish to choose 'UK' to watch ITV's free stream.
3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2025 Oscars live stream!
Watch Oscars 2025 live online for free in Australia
Australian movie buffs can watch the Oscars 2025 live online on Channel 7, from 11am AEDT on Monday, 3rd March and simultaneous with its US broadcast. If you’ve cut the cord or simply prefer to watch TV on a mobile device, then you can stream this year’s Academy Awards live on 7plus. It’s a completely free service. Just create an account, sign-in, and start streaming!
Not currently in the UK? Download NordVPN to avoid geo-restrictions and log-in to your usual streaming platforms – no matter where you are.
Watch Oscars 2025 live online in the US
US viewers can watch the 97th Academy Awards live on the ABC network Sunday, 2nd March at 4pm PT/7pm ET, with red carpet coverage beginning from 3pm PT / 6pm ET. You can also watch the Oscars online through ABC.com or via the ABC app by entering your cable provider login details.
However, if you’ve cut the cord, there are a number of streaming alternatives. Fubo offers a 7-day free trial before members pay a penny (plans begin at $84.99 per month. A Hulu with Live TV subscription starts at $81.99, while ABC programming is available via Sling TV’s Sling Blue plan from $45 a month.
A reminder that if you find yourself abroad, use NordVPN to access the streaming services you’d normally use hassle-free back home and watch the Oscars 2025 online.
Watch Oscars 2025 live online in Canada
The CTV channel is airing the Oscars live in Canada on Sunday, March 2 at 4pm PT/7pm ET, simultaneous with its US broadcast.
Viewers can also stream the ceremony through the CTV website. However, to watch the 2025 Oscars online you’ll need to have a CTV account, or to login with your TV provider details.
Travelling abroad? Use NordVPN and watch the Oscars 2025 online no matter where you are in the world.
Everything to know about the Oscars 2025
Who are the Oscars 2025 nominees?
Some of the nominees in the award’s ceremonies biggest categories are:
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Best Actor
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Best Actress
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Demi Moore, The Substance
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Fernando Torres, I’m Still Here
Mikey Madison, Anora
Best Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Yura Borisov, Anora
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Best Supporting Actress
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Monica Barbero, A Complete Unknown
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Best Original Screenplay
Anora, Sean Baker
A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
September 5, Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Co-Written by Alex David
You can find the full list of this year’s Oscar nominees here.
Where will the Oscars 2025 ceremony take place?
For the fourth year in a row, the Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Who is hosting the Oscars ceremony this year?
Conan O'Brien, TV host, comedian and now successful podcaster, will host the Academy Awards for the very first time.
