How to watch the Oscars 2025 free online: stream 97th Academy Awards ceremony

How to watch the Oscars 2025

Oscars 2025 is here! Film fans can watch for free on ITVX (in the UK) and free on 7plus (in Australia). In the US, the 97th Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC and can be streamed on Hulu. CTV has the rights to the Oscars ceremony in Canada. Out of the country? Then download our top-rated VPN to watch Oscars 2025 free on your usual services.

Oscars 2025: preview

It’s time to roll out the red carpet as the biggest stars in Hollywood head to the Dolby Theatre to celebrate another outstanding year of movies. Hosted for the first time by Conan O’Brien, expect plenty of self-deprecating jokes and an opening monologue that pokes fun at the well-dressed attendees from the extremely sharp-witted comedian.

Then it will be on to the awards where Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez could well sweep the board thanks to its 13 nominations. However, there will be plenty of competition across the categories, especially from Brady Corbet's The Brutalist and Jon M. Chu's Wicked which have 10 nominations apiece.

James Mangold's A Complete Unknown also has an impressive eight nominations, with Timothée Chalamet one of the favourites to pick up the Best Actor award. Another young actor aiming for recognition is Mikey Madison for her memorable performance in Anora. Nominated for Best Actress, many believe her main competition is from Demi Moore who is enjoying a career resurgence thanks to her brilliant work in The Substance.

As well as 23 category winners to announce, last year's acting winners will be back as presenters which means Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da'Vine Joy Randolph will return to the Oscars stage. A host of industry icons will also grace the stage to hand out awards, including Oprah Winfrey and Goldie Hawn.

Will Emilia Pérez sweep the board? Will Moore win her first Oscar at 62 years old? Tune in to find out and read on to discover how to watch the Oscars 2025, potentially for FREE, from anywhere.

Watch Oscars 2025 free live stream in the UK

You can watch the Oscars live and for free on Sunday, 2nd March at 10.15pm GMT on ITV1, with red carpet coverage leading up to the ceremony.

If you don’t have cable or prefer to watch online, check out free streaming platform ITVX. You can catch the show live online or stream a 90-minute highlight episode the following day. As we said, ITVX is 100% free to use – simply create an account. However, you will need a valid TV license to watch ITV content.

Out of the country? A VPN like PureVPN will let you connect to your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

Watch Oscars 2025 live online from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Oscars on free streaming services ITVX or 7Plus?

You can still watch the Oscars 2025 live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, ideal for film fans away on vacation or on business. Our favourite is NordVPN.

How to use a VPN to watch the Oscars 2025 live online

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Oscars 2025, you may wish to choose 'UK' to watch ITV's free stream.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2025 Oscars live stream!

Watch Oscars 2025 live online for free in Australia

Australian movie buffs can watch the Oscars 2025 live online on Channel 7, from 11am AEDT on Monday, 3rd March and simultaneous with its US broadcast. If you’ve cut the cord or simply prefer to watch TV on a mobile device, then you can stream this year’s Academy Awards live on 7plus. It’s a completely free service. Just create an account, sign-in, and start streaming!

Not currently in the UK? Download NordVPN to avoid geo-restrictions and log-in to your usual streaming platforms – no matter where you are.

Watch Oscars 2025 live online in the US

US viewers can watch the 97th Academy Awards live on the ABC network Sunday, 2nd March at 4pm PT/7pm ET, with red carpet coverage beginning from 3pm PT / 6pm ET. You can also watch the Oscars online through ABC.com or via the ABC app by entering your cable provider login details.

However, if you’ve cut the cord, there are a number of streaming alternatives. Fubo offers a 7-day free trial before members pay a penny (plans begin at $84.99 per month. A Hulu with Live TV subscription starts at $81.99, while ABC programming is available via Sling TV’s Sling Blue plan from $45 a month.

A reminder that if you find yourself abroad, use NordVPN to access the streaming services you’d normally use hassle-free back home and watch the Oscars 2025 online.

Watch Oscars 2025 live online in Canada

The CTV channel is airing the Oscars live in Canada on Sunday, March 2 at 4pm PT/7pm ET, simultaneous with its US broadcast.

Viewers can also stream the ceremony through the CTV website. However, to watch the 2025 Oscars online you’ll need to have a CTV account, or to login with your TV provider details.

Travelling abroad? Use NordVPN and watch the Oscars 2025 online no matter where you are in the world.

Everything to know about the Oscars 2025

Who are the Oscars 2025 nominees?

Some of the nominees in the award’s ceremonies biggest categories are:

Best Picture Anora The Brutalist A Complete Unknown Conclave Dune: Part Two Emilia Pérez I’m Still Here Nickel Boys The Substance Wicked

Best Director Brady Corbet, The Brutalist Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez Sean Baker, Anora Coralie Fargeat, The Substance James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Best Actor Colman Domingo, Sing Sing Ralph Fiennes, Conclave Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best Actress Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez Demi Moore, The Substance Cynthia Erivo, Wicked Fernando Torres, I’m Still Here Mikey Madison, Anora

Best Supporting Actor Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain Yura Borisov, Anora Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Best Supporting Actress Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez Isabella Rossellini, Conclave Ariana Grande, Wicked Monica Barbero, A Complete Unknown Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Best Original Screenplay Anora, Sean Baker A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg The Substance, Coralie Fargeat The Brutalist, Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold September 5, Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Co-Written by Alex David

You can find the full list of this year’s Oscar nominees here.

Where will the Oscars 2025 ceremony take place? For the fourth year in a row, the Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.