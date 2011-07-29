This Stands Unique rack is an ideal buy for those with bass-heavy kit

This dainty wood and glass rack isn’t the easiest in the world to build – there’s a fair amount of alignment to be done – but it looks good in a stylish yet traditional way.

Budget rack with bass-taming powers

The Stands Unique endowed our kit with an agile delivery and a good feel for subtlety and detail. Those seeking bass weight won’t find it here in spades, though, so this rack would work best with kit with a prominent bottom-end.

However, it offers a lot for the price, and while the sound does get confused at times, there’s no walking away from the fact its £140 cheaper than our current Award-winning Podium. If you’re working

to a budget, and want something to

do a more than adequate job, look no further.

