Quick! The Sonos Era 100 drops back to its lowest ever price

Every single one of our best wireless speakers is five-star rated, but at the very top of the list is the incredible Sonos Era 100. It produces incredible sound, is supremely versatile, and is packed with useful features.

Sound good? We thought so. We have more good news, though.

Get it right now for only £179 at Sevenoaks. That's £80 cheaper than when we tested it and the lowest price it has ever been. This deal is also available at Richer Sounds or at Sonos if you prefer buying direct.

Sonos Era 100: was £249 now £179 at Sevenoaks This is a five-star speaker that delivers spacious, detailed sound and a stacked feature set. The fact that you can get it for only £179 makes this an absolute steal. The deal applies to both black and white models, so you can pick the perfect colour for you. Deal also at Richer Sounds and Sonos

We're happy recommending the deal, as the Sonos Era 100 is an incredibly accomplished unit that currently holds a spot in the best wireless speakers guide.

This is because, during testing, we found the Sonos Era 100 is a tremendous step up in performance and features from the already well-established Sonos One.

The five-star speaker offers an astonishing amount of streaming and playback features, alongside an enjoyable sound.

The redesign is a refresh from the ground up, transforming the previous rounded square design into an oval shape – all to accommodate the new drivers inside the Era 100 that deliver stereo sound.

Feature-wise, you can stream wirelessly to the Era 100 via the Sonos S2 app, Apple AirPlay 2, or Spotify Connect. It also uses Bluetooth 5.0, and the standard AAC and SBC codecs are supported, which we found to be 'fuss-free' when pairing with a device.

For home cinema fans willing to buy two, the Era 100 can be used as satellite surrounds when paired with a Sonos Beam (Gen 2), Arc, or Ray soundbar.

In our full review, we said, "Those already part of the Sonos ecosystem will find the new Era 100 speaker difficult to resist, while those new to Sonos will find it a charming entry to a capable and feature-rich wireless speaker experience with plenty of extra goodies to play with."

We don't often see the Sonos Era 100 discounted and hardly ever by this amount. We don't recommend deliberating for too long if you want to save big on this excellent speaker.

MORE:

Read our full Sonos Era 100 review

Check out the best wireless speakers: tried and tested by our expert team

Also, explore our list of the best Bluetooth speakers