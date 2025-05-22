Our favourite Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker can now be yours for £100 less

If you're familiar with some of the best B&O speakers on the market, you'll know that the Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) ranks among our picks of the best Bluetooth speakers.

Now for the good news – it's currently on sale at Amazon for £159.99 – a substantial £99 off the original £259 RRP – making it even cheaper than last week's offer which saw it drop to £172.

While this isn't quite its all-time low price (it dropped to £152 last December), it's remarkably close. But don't be reeled in by the price alone – there's plenty to love here.

In our Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) review, it consistently impressed us with its combination of style, build quality and sonic performance, earning five stars for its expansive sound, weighty bass, and stunning build and finish.

Despite its diminutive size, it delivers a sound profile that maintains B&O's trademark richness and detail – something many smaller portable speakers struggle to achieve.

Beyond its audio capabilities, the Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) also offers Alexa integration – unusual for a Bluetooth-only speaker – plus IP67 water and dust resistance.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) was £259 now £159.99 at Amazon (save £99)

The five-star Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) is a classy compact speaker that uploads B&O's strong sonic profile. It's got expansive sound and weighty bass, as well as boasting a super stylish build. With an £87 saving, it's one of the best price we've seen and one we'd seriously recommend considering.

An impressive 18-hour battery life at normal listening volumes (extendable to a claimed 48 hours at more conservative levels) also outperforms many competitors in its category, including the Sonos Roam 2 (10 hours) and UE Wonderboom 3 (14 hours).

Throw in support for Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec for high-quality streaming along with a three-microphone array for clear voice assistant operation and hands-free calls, and you've got a powerful, diverse, compact package.

Currently, the £159.99 deal applies to the Grey Mist and Gold Tone colour options, with the remaining colours setting you back a few pounds more, depending on your preference.

In short, this is a deal that's absolutely worth considering, though if you're a fan of owning the latest-gen tech, you might want to wait for our review of the newly announced Beosound A1 (3rd Gen), before you pull the trigger.

If you'd rather not succumb to the audiophile trap of diminishing returns though, we predict that the 2nd Gen model will be the better bang for buck, especially at this tasty discounted price.

