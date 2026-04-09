The sun is shining and it's time to take our tunes outdoors, so what could be better than investing in one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market? Especially, one that's dropped in price.

Right now, the five-star JBL Charge 6 can be yours for just £104 at Amazon. One caveat, though, the discount only applies to the White model.

It's not quite the lowest price we've ever seen, dropping to £100 during Black Friday. But at only £4 away, it's impressively close. Unsurprisingly, this discount is a popular one and Amazon states there's only '8 left in stock' at the time of writing, though there's reportedly 'more on the way'.

Save 39% JBL Charge 6: was £170 now £104 at Amazon The JBL Charge 6 offers clear, detailed, and hugely confident sound, a wide, impressive soundstage, and a brilliant build and durability. While you might find it floating around at a discount price at other retailers, nothing beats out this deal on the White model, but you'll have to act fast!

The JBL Charge 6 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers we've ever tested, taking the top spot only from its longstanding predecessor, the Charge 5.

An excellent all-round performer that covers all the bases, it took what the Charge 5 started and ran with it. And it did so with such grace that we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year Award in 2025.

With credentials like these and a five-star review to boot, it should come as no surprise that we're happy to recommend this impressive speakers, especially when it's at a discounted price.

With the Charge 6, you get an even more waterproof, dustproof and drop-proof model than its predecessor, boasting an IP68 rating, beefier bumper guards and a handy carry-handle for portability.

But, what really impressed us was the upgrade in sonic ability. To quote from our expert testers' review: "The Charge 6 certainly sounds more powerful, but that muscle and authority are heard throughout the frequency range, not just in the lower end. The sound is clearer and more detailed than before, with vocals given extra solidity and textural depth; the highs soar with punch but clarity."

Internally, the Charge 6 features a 20m tweeter and newly developed woofer that strives for deeper more powerful bass than the old model. Throw in the 'AI Sound Boost' to analyse the speaker's sound in real time and you've got yourself an impressive offering.

And that's before we've even gotten to the features. Onboard, there's Auracast audio sharing, 24-bit/96kHz lossless audio via USB-C, and a hefty 24 hours of juice, plus four extra with Playtime Boost, as well as doubling up as a power bank for your smartphone or portable device.

Ultimately, we reached this verdict: "With a more powerful and clearer sound, the infectiously energetic Charge 6 is a terrific evolution of JBL’s superb portable speaker."

If you're happy with swooping up the White model, then you can grab it for just £104 at Amazon. There's only '8 left in stock' though, so you'll have to be quick. If your heart is set on another colour, they're still on a discount but will cost you £18-£25 more, depending on what you're after.

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Read our full JBL Charge 6 review

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