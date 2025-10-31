If it's one of the best B&O speakers you're looking for, you could go for the Beosound A1 (3rd Gen), but we rated it a commendable, but not top, four stars. We would actually recommend its predecessor, the Beosound A1 (2nd Gen), to which we awarded the much-coveted full set of five stars.

That recommendation becomes even stronger now that it is currently discounted by £90 and can be snapped up for just £169 at Peter Tyson. This is a fantastic price for the rugged and refined speaker, especially if you can't wait till Black Friday at the end of November.

Save £90 Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen): was £259 now £169 at Peter Tyson This classy compact speaker boasts B&O's strong sonic profile with expansive sound and weighty bass. It hit a record-low price of £147 during Prime Day, and it may well return to that price, or lower, during the upcoming Black Friday sales. There are no guarantees, though, and if you can't wait till then, we recommend snapping it up now.

Five stars

The five-star Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) is an eye-catchingly stylish speaker, packed with performance.

Not only is it one of the weightiest and most refined little speakers we have heard, but it also has an impressive list of features.

As well as Bluetooth 5.1 with AAC, there's support for Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec giving high-quality streaming along with a three-microphone array for clear voice-assistant operation and hands-free calls.

And sound wise, it's an expansive offering with serious sonic talent.

In our review, we say: "Bang & Olufsen has succeeded in maintaining its trademark sound profile in this diminutive and affordable proposition – no small feat considering Bluetooth speakers of this size and price can easily come off heavy through the mids and harsh in the treble in an effort to offer volume and clout."

Throw in an impressive 18-hour battery life, stretching to 48 hours when listened to at a more conservative level, and finish it off with the fact that it's incredibly nice to look at, and you've got yourself an extremely impressive package.

It's not the latest gen of this model with the Beosound A1 (3rd Gen) on the market, but it's actually our favourite, especially if you want Alexa integration and a much lower price.

And that price is at an almost all-time low, just £169 at Peter Tyson.

