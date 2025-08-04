In the market for five-star floorstanding speakers without a huge price tag? You're in the right place.

For just £399 at Peter Tyson, the Q Acoustics 3050i can be yours for one of the best prices we've ever seen – an incredible £350 saving!

Yes, the 3050i have been on the market for a while now, but that doesn't mean they can't offer excellent quality. In fact, we awarded them five stars for being punchy, musical and subtle with large-scale presentation and a luxuriously smart finish.

All it takes to secure this excellent saving is a simple sign-up to PT VIP, which is totally free and takes just a few seconds. So we'd say it's well worth doing.

The Q Acoustics 3050i floorstanding speakers come from fine pedigree, with predecessors and successors across the range. This model boasts premium quality and excellent sound at a low price.

And that price just got even better with this £350 saving from Peter Tyson.

The 3050i speakers use point-to-point bracing to provide extra support to the parts that require stiffening to ensure minimal speaker noise.

Unique to the 3050i, the speakers also incorporate 'Helmholtz Pressure Equalizer' technology. Essentially, it's a tube filled with damping material, within the cabinet, to absorb energy and reduce resonance.

And when it comes to energy, the 3050i speakers deliver. The pair boast a musical sound that's clean, clear and punchy.

In our full review, we said: "The 3050i are a pair of speakers you may only need to hear for a few minutes before wondering which finish will best suit your room." High praise indeed.

Fortunately, this excellent deal is available on both the Graphite Grey and English Walnut models, so the choice on this great saving, is yours...

