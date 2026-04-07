Choosing the right floorstanding speakers is a big decision. After all, the right pair is going to supercharge your hi-fi system – but there are plenty of great options to choose from. A tempting discount is one way to make the decision a little easier.

Right now, the five-star Fyne Audio F501E floorstanders are down to just £899 at Richer Sounds. That's a solid £100 off their launch price.

Even better news? They're not just one of the best floorstanding speakers we've ever tested, they're our overall top pick at the moment, having scooped Product of the Year at the 2025 What Hi-Fi? Awards.

The Fyne Audio F501E provide the best value for money at their sub-£1000 price point, made even sweeter by this enticing deal.

They are, to be frank, outstanding loudspeakers at this mid-range level. And while they're not particularly stunning to look at, with Black Ash the only finish on offer, they certainly deliver top-class performance.

In fact, our expert testers said: "It doesn’t take long to realise that the F501E are hugely capable. They do the basics well by offering good insight and delivering decently balanced tonality."

And it's how they sound that really got us singing their praises in our full review: "We like the Fyne’s sense of scale and are impressed with the low-end authority and punch they generate on demand.

"Bass is taut, tuneful and articulate by class standards. We push the volume levels northward to see how the F501E cope – they tick that box confidently at anything that passes for normal listening levels."

The Isoflare drive array unit (a proprietary premium technology available at this price for the first time) properly delivers, offering a sense of dispersion and scale and keeping the lower frequencies taut and completely in check.

Thanks to their downward-firing port arrangement, these Fynes aren’t hugely fussy about positioning, although we found they performed best around 70cm or so out from the rear wall and well away from the sides of our test room.

In terms of partnering the speakers with suitable electronics, it goes without saying that a good quality stereo amplifier will go a long way to extracting the very best performance from the F501E. And our expert testers found them to be relatively accommodating in terms of partnering gear.

We tested them with Arcam’s A5 (50 watts per channel), the Naim Nait XS3 (70 watts per channel) and PMC’s Cor (95 watts per channel), and they sounded great with all three amplifiers.

Ultimately, the F501E's set a new benchmark for value. They're nuanced performers with a fluid and expressive manner that's fun to listen to.

And they've just upped the performance-per-pound ante, dropping to £899 at Richer Sounds.

MORE:

Read our full Fyne Audio F501E review

Our pick of the best floorstanding speakers you can buy for all budgets

Standmounts vs floorstanders: which speaker type should you buy?