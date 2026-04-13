In the same way we'd float the idea of buying a soundbar to boost your TV's audio, we'd also suggest a pair of external speakers (or a wireless speaker) to boost the audio coming out of your laptop or desktop PC, especially if you use it as your main music source.

A pair of speakers that are hugely capable and won't break the bank are the impressive Onkyo GX-30ARC. We've tested them and given them a glowing five-star rating thanks to their impressive sonic skills, excellent flexibility and attractive pricing.

We originally tested them at £339, and right now, you can buy a pair for £299 at Peter Tyson.

That's a very solid £40 saving, and one that our review team thinks deserves serious thought. After all, five-star options at this level are few and far between.

You can't accuse the Onkyo speakers of being short on features. They include a moving magnet phono stage, HDMI ARC connectivity, an audio-friendly USB-C socket, an analogue audio input and Bluetooth connectivity.

In our Onkyo GX-30ARC review, we praised their "crisp, measured delivery" using a Bluetooth connection, following it up with, "it’s hard to ignore the considerable talents the GX-30ARC speakers deliver, with their poise and cohesion lending tracks a wholly balanced feel."

We also enjoyed music played over USB-C and took time to praise the phono stage, concluding, "We are deeply impressed by how clear, punchy, and dynamically engaging the Onkyo speakers sound for the price".

While they might not be quite up to the super-high standards of the Award-winning Ruark MR1 Mk3 pairing, the Ruarks are much more expensive, and the Onkyos still deliver a very balanced and pleasing performance for the money

The only thing they're really missing is wi-fi connectivity, but you tend to have to pay significantly more for that privilege.

Finally, the Onkyo pair look the part, too, thanks to their clean, utilitarian aesthetic and smart-looking magnetic grilles.

They even come with a pair of upward-angled stands, which help with positioning if they're being used as a desktop system and you want the audio firing more up towards your ears.

As a desktop package, there's a lot going for the Onkyo G-30ARC, and they deliver a seriously good performance for what we'd consider a relatively budget price, especially now they're down from £339 to £299 over at Peter Tyson.

MORE:

Read our full Onkyo GX-30ARC review

Check out the best computer speakers: the top desktop options for hi-fi fans tested by our experts

Also check out our Elac Debut ConneX DCB41 review