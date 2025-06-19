In the market for a formidable pair of speakers around the £1200 mark?

Well, the Q Acoustics 5050 are easily up there with the best floorstanding speakers we've tested in the last 12 months. In fact, we like them so much they picked up not one but two What Hi-Fi? Awards in 2024.

And they currently boast £130 off their RRP at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson, which makes them £1169 instead of £1299.

We first saw these speakers hit this price back in January and March, and we are delighted to see the 5050 still carrying this tidy little discount.

Opt for the Sevenoaks offer and you'll even get free QED XT25 speaker cable (3m) thrown in as part of the deal!

The flagship pair in Q Acoustics' 5000 range of speakers, they're a step up in size and cabinet volume compared to their five-star 5040 siblings and use a single 25mm soft dome tweeter and twin 15cm mid/bass drivers.

Four different finish options are available for the cabinet: Satin Black, Satin White, Holme Oak and Santos Rosewood, all of which carry this saving.

During testing, we found these extremely satisfying towers serve up a classy sound with plenty of scale and dynamic thrust.

In our Q Acoustics 5050 review, we said they produce “a generous soundstage that is well-focused and nicely layered” and “they never sound confused and manage to keep hold of a multitude of instrumental strands without losing track of the musical whole.”

The speakers are rear-ported, but they aren’t overly fussy about room positioning and manage to summon “some of the most controlled and articulate bass that we have heard from a tower at this level”.

One tiny thing to consider is that we think “their tonal balance is still a touch forward," so you'll just need to bear this in mind when pairing the speakers with any electronics.

As a result, if you own a bright or forward-sounding stereo amplifier, these might not be the speakers for you, but otherwise, the Q Acoustics 5050 are clear, detailed and dynamically strong performers.

And with £130 off at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson, these Award-winning speakers just became an even more attractive option.

