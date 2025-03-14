The Q Acoustics 5050 picked up not one but two What Hi-Fi? Awards recently, so they could be forgiven for commanding top dollar. But no – they're once again available at a knockdown price.

They're currently just £1169 at Sevenoaks – that's £130 off their RRP. We first saw this deal back in January at more than one retailer, but this time it's just at Sevenoaks.

But the main thing is, it's back, and on some of the best floorstanding speakers you can buy. Hallelujah.

Just how good are the Q Acoustics 5050? So good that we not only awarded them “Best floorstanding speaker £1000-£1500” but also Product of the Year in the floorstanding speakers category at the most recent What Hi-Fi? Awards.

Sitting as the flagship pair in Q Acoustics' 5000 range of speakers, they're a step up in size and cabinet volume compared to their five-star 5040 siblings. They use a single 25mm soft dome tweeter and twin 15cm mid/bass drivers.

You’ve got a choice of four finish options for the cabinet: Satin Black, Satin White, Holme Oak and Santos Rosewood, all of which carry this new saving.

During testing we found the 5050 speakers serve up a classy sound with plenty of scale and dynamic thrust.

They produce “a generous soundstage that is well-focused and nicely layered” and “they never sound confused and manage to keep hold of a multitude of instrumental strands without losing track of the musical whole.”

The speakers are rear-ported but they aren’t overly fussy about room positioning and manage to summon “some of the most controlled and articulate bass that we have heard from a tower at this level”.

One tiny word of warning is that in our review we also state “their tonal balance is still a touch forward, so it pays to take care with system matching”.

This means we would suggest you shy away from hooking them up to bright or forward-sounding electronics, but otherwise, the Q Acoustics 5050 are hugely impressive towers that will entertain with any genre sent their way.

And with £130 off at Sevenoaks, these Award-winning speakers just became an even more attractive option.

