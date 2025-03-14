Jaws to the floor! Q Acoustics’ Award-winning floorstanding speakers are back at their best ever price

News
By published

£130 off one of the best pairs we’ve tested in recent months

Q Acoustics 5050 floorstanding speakers
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Q Acoustics 5050 picked up not one but two What Hi-Fi? Awards recently, so they could be forgiven for commanding top dollar. But no – they're once again available at a knockdown price.

They're currently just £1169 at Sevenoaks – that's £130 off their RRP. We first saw this deal back in January at more than one retailer, but this time it's just at Sevenoaks.

But the main thing is, it's back, and on some of the best floorstanding speakers you can buy. Hallelujah.

Q Acoustics 5050 was £1299 now £1169 at Sevenoaks (save £130)What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year 2024Read our Q Acoustics 5050 review

Q Acoustics 5050 was £1299 now £1169 at Sevenoaks (save £130)
The Q Acoustics 5050 are sensational-sounding floorstanders, capable of impressive insight, clarity and scale. Avoid partnering them with bright or aggressive amplification and you’ll be handsomely rewarded. What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year 2024
Read our Q Acoustics 5050 review

View Deal

Just how good are the Q Acoustics 5050? So good that we not only awarded them “Best floorstanding speaker £1000-£1500” but also Product of the Year in the floorstanding speakers category at the most recent What Hi-Fi? Awards.

Sitting as the flagship pair in Q Acoustics' 5000 range of speakers, they're a step up in size and cabinet volume compared to their five-star 5040 siblings. They use a single 25mm soft dome tweeter and twin 15cm mid/bass drivers.

You’ve got a choice of four finish options for the cabinet: Satin Black, Satin White, Holme Oak and Santos Rosewood, all of which carry this new saving.

During testing we found the 5050 speakers serve up a classy sound with plenty of scale and dynamic thrust.

They produce “a generous soundstage that is well-focused and nicely layered” and “they never sound confused and manage to keep hold of a multitude of instrumental strands without losing track of the musical whole.”

The speakers are rear-ported but they aren’t overly fussy about room positioning and manage to summon “some of the most controlled and articulate bass that we have heard from a tower at this level”.

One tiny word of warning is that in our review we also state “their tonal balance is still a touch forward, so it pays to take care with system matching”.

This means we would suggest you shy away from hooking them up to bright or forward-sounding electronics, but otherwise, the Q Acoustics 5050 are hugely impressive towers that will entertain with any genre sent their way.

And with £130 off at Sevenoaks, these Award-winning speakers just became an even more attractive option.

Q Acoustics announces the 5050 flagship floorstanders for its 5000 series

Our pick of the best floorstanding speakers we've tested

I don’t think the KEF LS60 Wireless floorstanding speakers get enough credit – here's why

Andy Madden
Andy Madden

Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.

