SoundMagic HP100 review

A strong first over-ear effort from SoundMagic Tested at £190

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

A strong first over-ear effort from SoundMagic

For

  • Comfortable fit
  • Good balance
  • Spacious for closed-back cans
  • Lovely high-end

Against

  • Slightly flat midrange

SoundMagic has a strong back-catalogue of in-ears, so we were looking forward to hearing what the over-ear HP100 headphones would offer – and we aren’t disappointed.

Packing 53mm drivers, they’re big without being overly bulky. The earpads and headband are soft and comfortable in use.

The fit is secure, but never tight. And when you're done, the ear cups swivel and fold away.

Build quality is high: despite featuring a lot of plastic the HP100s never feel flimsy. The headband expands with satisfying clicks, and the removeable (coiled) cable screws into place neatly.

For closed-back cans, they offer a well-balanced, spacious sound.

But their real strength lies in the high-end, with a sparkling treble that makes jazz and classical music shine. Bass isn’t as accomplished, but it’s still deep, detailed and controlled.

Unfortunately, it’s the midrange that suffers, giving a slightly flat, relaxed signature that rounds off some dynamism, particularly in the vocals.

Not perfect, then, but for a first attempt at over-ears we think that SoundMagic has done a good job.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.soundmagic.com.cn
Brand NameSoundMAGIC
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerShenzhen SoundMagic Technology Development
Manufacturer Part NumberHP100-SP
Product NameSoundMagic HP100
Product ModelHP100

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response10 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance32 Ohm
Cable Length1.20 m
Maximum Frequency Response30 kHz

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size53 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorCircumaural
Weight Approximate288 g
ColourBlack

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year