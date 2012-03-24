Trending

Sony CMT-G2BNiP review

A solid performer in every respect, this Sony misses a fifth star by a whisker Tested at £500

Our Verdict

A solid performer in every respect, this Sony misses a fifth star by a whisker

For

  • Good sound with CDs and network-based files
  • high feature count
  • compact design

Against

  • Speakers need careful positioning
  • needs a search app
  • limited file format support

Network streaming, iPod compatibility, internet radio access and AirPlay are all very well and good when it comes to hi-fi spec sheets – but sometimes you just want to bung in a CD and press ‘Play’.

It’s a bonus, then, that this attractive little Sony system – yes, it has a CD drive – will do all of the above, too.

The main unit is dominated by a clear display and tone/function/volume controls, while there are also navigation buttons, a headphone out and a USB socket for hard drives and portables.

At the back are speaker terminals (which also take banana plugs), DAB, FM and AM aerial connectors, two sets of RCA inputs and the wi-fi antenna.

Punchy, easygoing sound
With the speakers placed back against the wall on suitable stands, grilles off and with a slight toe-in – and a remaster of Led Zep’s The Song Remains The Same spinning in the CD drive – the sound is creditably punchy and easygoing.

There’s a decent amount of separation, with instruments sitting happily in their own space, and the airy presentation makes the most of Robert Plant’s vocals.

Our only minor gripes are that the bass is less precise than we’d like and there’s a little top-end brittleness. But careful speaker positioning can help here.

Browsing files on our NAS drive, and on a USB stick plugged into the front, was easy thanks to the search feature on the remote, although we can’t help thinking that a dedicated smartphone app would make this easier.

Good results with AirPlay
That’s doubly true when it comes to trawling through internet radio stations. Switch to AirPlay and results are good, with all the usual quality caveats that come with wireless streaming.

Radio, likewise, is fine – the unit finds stations quickly, grips them tenaciously, and noise is low.

If you’re after a do-it-all system that won’t tax your ears (or bank account), this Sony should definitely be on your list.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeMicro Hi-Fi System
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberCMTG2BNIP
Product NameSony CMT-G2BNiP
Product ModelCMT-G2BNIP

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • CMT-G2BNiP Network/AirPlay Hi-Fi System With DAB Radio
  • 1 x Remote Control
  • 8 x Speaker Pads
  • 2 x R6 (size AA) Batteries
  • 1 x FM Lead Antenna
  • 1 x AM Loop Antenna
  • 1 x AC Power Cord
  • 1 x DAB Lead Antenna
  • 1 x Operating Instructions
  • 1 x Quick Setup Guide
  • 2 x Speaker Cords
  • Universal Dock Adapter for iPhone
DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationWEEE

Network and Communication

Ethernet TechnologyFast Ethernet
Wireless LAN StandardIEEE 802.11b/g
EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Controls-Indicators

Remote ControlYes

Audio

Audio FormatsMP3
RMS Output Power100 W
Speaker Configuration2

Technical Information

Player-Recorder TypeCD Player
FeaturesInternet Radio
Number of Discs1
Media FormatsCD-RW
Frequency BandFM

Physical Characteristics

Width22 cm
Depth33.5 cm
Weight Approximate5.60 kg
Height14.1 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions14.1 cm (H): 22 cm (W): 33.5 cm (D)

Power Description

Operating Power Consumption50 W

Interfaces-Ports

iPod SupportedYes
USBYes

Display and Graphics

DisplayFluorescent

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year