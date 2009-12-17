Trending

Sony BDP-S363 review

If this Sony seems familiar, that's because it's identical to its twin, the 'S360. Which means it's an excellent player Tested at £180.00

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

The model number differs, but picture and sound are up to the class-leading standards of its twin, the 'S360

For

  • Detailed picture
  • excellent colour balance
  • punchy, exciting sound
  • backlit remote

Against

  • Limited to Sony Centres

Put the 'S363 Blu-ray player next to Sony's current budget king, the BDP-S360, and you'll be pushed to find any differences. There are none.

This Sony Centre exclusive is identical in every way except the remote control. The new model comes with a backlit wand, although it still remains a mystery as to why Sony can't find space for an eject button.

We always get a bit nervous when a manufacturer claims that a new model is supposed to be identical to a current favourite. What happens if we find that the performance doesn't match?

Thankfully, there's no need to fret. We're pleased to report that the 'S363 is every bit as good as the 'S360.

Confident high-def delivery
Images fed through the HDMI output look punchy and entertaining. Spin the Blu-ray of Star Trek and, during the scene where Kirk and Sulu attempt to sabotage the Romulan drill platform, the Sony handles the action with great confidence.

The detail levels on the platform are superb, the colours of the actors' faces just right, the edge definition razor sharp. There's also great speed and insight to the player's sound that mimics that of its identical twin.

If you come across the 'S363 in your local Sony centre, then you can be safe in the knowledge that it's every bit as good as the 'S360. And that's nice to know...

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeBlu-ray Disc Player
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberBDPS363B.CEK
Product NameSony BDP-S363
Product ModelBDP-S363

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • BDP-S363 BD Player
  • Remote Control

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes

Audio

Audio FormatsCD-DA
Sound SystemDolby TrueHD

Technical Information

FeaturesBD Live

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Physical Characteristics

Width43 cm
Depth21.6 cm
Weight Approximate2.10 kg
Height56
ColourBlack
Dimensions56 (H): 43 cm (W): 21.6 cm (D)

Video

Scanning ModesProgressive Scan
Video FormatsBD Video