Sennheiser CX281 review

An enjoyable sound – but we’d like even sweeter treble and a bit more volume, please Tested at £35

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

An enjoyable sound – but we’d like even sweeter treble and a bit more volume, please

For

  • Good detail and speed

Against

  • Slightly noisy cable

At first glance, the Sennheiser CX 281s seem outsized: the enclosures look chunky, and the in-line volume control is bulky.

In practice, though, they fit snugly and, with the exception of the slightly noisy cable, are a success. They produce a hefty, well-controlled but bass-forward sound.

For once that’s not totally at the expense of the midrange, which is quite well separated and distinct. The top of the frequency range attacks crisply and avoids brightness, although it could be smoother.

Detail and speed are where the 281s really score – though some will hanker after more out-and-out volume.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sennheiser.com
Brand NameSennheiser
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerSennheiser Electronic Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberCX281
Product NameSennheiser CX281
Product ModelCX 281

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response19 Hz
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance16 Ohm
Cable Length1.19 m
Maximum Frequency Response20.50 kHz

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorOpen
Weight Approximate77.1 g

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone