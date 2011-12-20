If the Archos 15b Vision looks like an MP3 player that’s shrunk in the wash, the Sansa Clip+ went round for another spin.



This clip-on device is a true ultra-portable. It follows the tried and tested layout of having a central button surrounded by the other key controls.



The volume controls are on one side of the device while you’ll see a microSD slot on the other for expanding the memory.



Intuitive interface

The interface is intuitive and a bright OLED screen makes it easy to read from any angle.



There’s support for the key AAC, MP3 and WAV formats, a voice recorder and an FM tuner, while our 8GB model will deliver 18-hours of battery life.



And it sounds good, too. We’d replace the free earphones; then you’ll enjoy a sound that’s lively and detailed.

