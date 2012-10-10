There’s a lot to be said for convenience, and there’s no doubt that Samsung’s beautifully realised HT-E8200 soundbar/integrated home cinema system is about as convenient a way to boost the (almost certainly) hopeless sound of your shiny, expensive TV as you can get.

The Samsung HT-E8200 consists of a 104cm wide soundbar (which should fit nicely with a 40-42in TV) with integrated 3D Blu-ray player, smart TV functionality (iPlayer and LoveFilm are among the highlights), integrated wi-fi, Bluetooth compatibility, two-in/one-out HDMI switching and an FM tuner.

This thoroughly specified speaker bar is joined by a discreet, shiny, wireless subwoofer.

Samsung HT-E8200: Installation

Set-up is straightforward, thanks to a fairly logical remote control and a truncated version of Samsung’s on-screen menus.

The bar can either rest on its little feet in front of your TV, or you can use the provided brackets to wall-mount it. When positioning, bear in mind that Blu-rays are loaded into a slot in the top of the soundbar’s central bulge.

Once sited (the subwoofer’s not wild about being put in a corner, but is forgiving otherwise), set up and run in, the Samsung does a good job of wiping the floor with your TV’s speakers.

Samsung HT-E8200: PerformanceSpacious, well-separated and with the ability to project far wider than you’d think, it integrates well with the sub and serves up genuine dynamism and control.

Picture quality is good-going-on-great, too, with natural balance and strong contrasts compensating for occasional hesitancy with motion.

That aside, only a rather cupped, honking quality to voices in the midrange spoils the show. At this price, though, the HT-E8200 demands invesigation.

See all our home cinema system Best Buys

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook