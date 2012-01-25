Philips has a number of iPod speakers carrying the Fidelio tag, but this is the first dockless AirPlay unit we’ve reviewed.



Taking the standard 30-pin iPod connector out of the equation hasn’t dramatically changed the speaker’s appearance form the rest of the dock-toting Fidelio range.



The curved, rounded off chassis certainly looks the part, while the letter-box-like opening spruces up the speaker’s appearance, extending all the way back where it turns into the desktop stand.



Power and volume buttons are part of the plastic strip on front of the unit, but they feel a little vague in operation.



Clear, expressive sound

Thankfully, there’s a palm-friendly remote included as standard. On the back of the unit is a 3.5mm auxiliary socket and a USB input. The latter allows you to charge your Apple device.



The speaker fires outwards and upwards thanks to the slightest of tilts, but this positioning has no real impact on what is a very clear and expressive sound. Kings Of Leon’s Sex On Fire blasts out at a fair clip, but there’s still control and precision to be found in the presentation.



Donning our critical hat, we’d like a little more padding to offset the Philips’ leaner slant on music but overall this AirPlay speaker puts in a good shift.

