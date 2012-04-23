We love some elements of these Phiaton PS300NC noise-cancelling headphones.
They’re a lightweight folding design, which makes them portable. They’re comfy, too: they sit on (as opposed to over) your ear, so aren’t quite as secure a fit as the Bose QuietComfort 15s, but the pads are soft and your ears shouldn’t overheat.
Phiaton PS300NC: Rechargeable batteries
The cleverest part of the PS300NCs, though, is their rechargeable battery pack. Or rather packs: as well as one to use in the headphones while you get a second to keep on standby.
In the box you also get a USB charging dock and a power adaptor, so you can top up power levels on your travels.
But, even if you do completely run out of juice, you can bypass the noise-cancelling and just pass music through like conventional cans.
However, there are some elements we can’t really forgive. The noise-cancelling isn’t terrible, but the Phiatons let through a greater dose of chatter when compared with rivals around this price.
Phiaton PS300NC: Sound quality
They’re also disappointing when it comes to sound quality. Overall, they’re relatively well balanced tonally, but there's a serious lack of clarity.
Spin Mona’s Listen To Your Love and strings are devoid of any snap or sparkle, while drum kicks plod along with a dull vagueness.
Despite promising much in their design, the Phiatons just don’t get the basics of their raison d’être right.
