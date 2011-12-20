Trending

Panasonic SC-BTT775 review

Even in 3D the Panasonic SC-BTT775 produces outanding detail and crisp images Tested at £580

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

A great alternative to the admittedly pricier LG HX976TZW: performance is up to Panasonic’s typically polished standards

For

  • Outstanding picture quality
  • full sound
  • improved online functionality

Against

  • Looks a little dowdy in this company
  • speakers are floorstand-only

If the Panasonic SC-BT775 looks familiar, we’re not surprised: its elegant speakers bear a remarkable similarity to those supplied with last year’s impressive SC-BTT755, and if the electronics have been rather more comprehensively revised, well, it’s not the most outwardly dramatic of makeovers.

Most usefully, the new unit sports twin HDMI inputs for other sources, addressing one of our only key concerns with Panasonic’s 2010-spec systems.

It also provides wi-fi and ethernet, which should ease some installation worries (although we’d always use the ethernet option if possible: it delivers more stable results with video streaming).

There’s a useful array of additional media support too, with SD card, USB and iPod inputs, the latter as part of a neatly integrated dock hidden behind the fascia.

When we initially tested it, the SC-BTT775 was hamstrung by Panasonic’s now-outdated Viera Cast online portal, a clunky offering comfortably bettered by rival offerings from LG and Sony, and also by Panasonic’s own, newer and much better Viera Connect system.

However, a recent firmware upgrade available on the Panasonic website enables owners to upgrade the SC-BTT775 to provide Viera Connect, which is good news indeed.

Top-drawer picture and sound
The Panasonic’s excellent picture and lusty, well-integrated sound impress.

There’s plenty of scale and weight to the balance, and speaker-to-speaker cohesion is excellent, despite the apparent sonic mismatch between the hulking front speakers and the ultra-slim centre channel.

As with the SC-BTT370, calibration can be a bit of a trial: there’s no automatic set-up system, and the adjustments available are somewhat crude. But persevere and you’ll find that your sonic rewards are considerable.

Excellent motion handling
Panasonic’s Blu-ray players have romped to success after success in our tests in 2011, so it’s no surprise that the SC-BTT775’s picture is full of life and colour too.

Its grasp of motion is excellent, detail definition is outstanding and images appear at once beautifully crisp and indulgently lush, even in 3D.

Taken together, these strengths are enough to ensure the Panasonic runs off with the full five stars.

Specifications

View All

Physical Characteristics

Total System Weight Approximate17.56 kg
Center Speaker Depth7.6 cm
Subwoofer Height40.8 cm
Front Speaker Width25.5 cm
Front Speaker Depth25.5 cm
Rear Speaker Height102.4 cm
Weight Approximate3 kg - Main Unit
Subwoofer Width18 cm
Center Speaker Height5.9 cm
Subwoofer Depth30 cm
Rear Speaker Depth25.5 cm
Center Speaker Width42.4 cm
Front Speaker Height102.4 cm
Width43 cm
Rear Speaker Width25.5 cm
Depth27.9 cm
Height4 cm
Dimensions4 cm (H): 43 cm (W): 27.9 cm (D)

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
Number of HDMI Outputs1
Number of Analog Audio Inputs1
Number of HDMI Inputs2
Number of Digital Optical Inputs1
iPod SupportedYes
USBYes

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

RMS Output Power185 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus
Speaker Configuration5.1
Wireless SpeakersYes

General Information

Product NamePanasonic SC-BTT775
Product ModelSC-BTT775
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypeHome Theater System
ManufacturerPanasonic
Manufacturer Part NumberSCBTT775EBK

Video

Scanning ModesProgressive Scan
Video FormatsBD Video

Technical Information

3D Type3D
Player-Recorder TypeBlu-ray Disc Player
Media FormatsBD-RE

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • SC-BTT775 Home Theater System
  • Remote Control
Environmental CertificationREACH