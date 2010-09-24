Trending

Nokia BH-905 review

There's no denying we like these over-ear Nokia's but bearing in mind their lack of apt-X and sky-high price, they struggle to keep up Tested at £200.00

Our Verdict

These don't sound bad at all, but they're overpriced, especially without apt-X support

For

  • Muscular and detailed sound
  • comfortable
  • good with dynamics

Against

  • No apt-X support
  • expensive

At £200, this chunky set of Nokia 'phones here marks a big jump in price over the £60 Nokia BH-504 – though you can find them cheaper.

You get bigger ear pads and a thicker, more cushioned headband, complete with a curious, slanted design.

Still, they're comfortable and better envelop your ears – ideal for the ace in the pack, noise-cancelling, charged by a USB power cable. Again, controls are on one ear.

Sonically, they're a muscular, detailed and musical proposition, and there's punch, dynamics and emotion to vocals, with Mount Kimbie's Maybes offering subtelty and weight.

There's no apt-X support, and they're pricey, but a Bluetooth range of up to 20m makes this a solid buy.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.nokia.co.uk
Brand NameNokia
Product TypeHeadset
ManufacturerNokia
Manufacturer Part NumberBH-905
Product NameNokia BH-905
Product ModelBH-905

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response15 Hz
Wireless Operating Distance10 m
Connectivity TechnologyWireless
Wireless TechnologyBluetooth
Impedance32 Ohm
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • BH-905 Headset
  • Manual
  • Carrying Case
  • Audio Cable with 3.5 mm AV Connector
  • Extension Cable
  • AV Adapter for 2.5 mm AV Connector
  • Audio Adapter for Standard 3.5 mm jack
  • Audio Adapter Jacks for Headphones on Airplanes
  • Audio Adapter for Standard-6.3-mm jack
  • Compact Travel Charger

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size32 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorEar-cup
Weight Approximate175 g

Microphone

Microphone TechnologyNoise Cancelling

Warranty

Limited Warranty6 Month