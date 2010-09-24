At £200, this chunky set of Nokia 'phones here marks a big jump in price over the £60 Nokia BH-504 – though you can find them cheaper.



You get bigger ear pads and a thicker, more cushioned headband, complete with a curious, slanted design.



Still, they're comfortable and better envelop your ears – ideal for the ace in the pack, noise-cancelling, charged by a USB power cable. Again, controls are on one ear.



Sonically, they're a muscular, detailed and musical proposition, and there's punch, dynamics and emotion to vocals, with Mount Kimbie's Maybes offering subtelty and weight.



There's no apt-X support, and they're pricey, but a Bluetooth range of up to 20m makes this a solid buy.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook