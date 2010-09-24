Trending

Nokia BH-504 review

These Nokia cans will give you a wonderfully detailed sound that's clear and open - just don't expect too much bass Tested at £60.00

Our Verdict

These wireless Bluetooth Nokia cans are light, comfortable and sound rather good

For

  • Clear, detailed sound
  • light, comfortable

Against

  • Safe sounding
  • bass light

The Nokia BH-504s are light, comfortable – and sound rather good.

They give you control via on-ear buttons with play/pause, skip track (although the skip track button doesn't work with the iPhone) and a function button for taking calls from a Bluetooth mobile.

Music is clear, open, organised and detailed. Drake's Shut It Down sounds crisp, full-bodied and musical.

Bass-lovers might miss the last word in extension and they have a tendency to sound a little safe, but these are well worthy of investigation.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.nokia.co.uk
Brand NameNokia
Product TypeHeadset
ManufacturerNokia
Manufacturer Part NumberBH-504
Product NameNokia BH-504
Product ModelBH-504

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response20 Hz
Connectivity TechnologyWireless
Wireless TechnologyBluetooth
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • BH-504 Headset
  • Nokia AC-5 Compact Travel Charger
  • Nokia CP-319 Carrying Pouch
  • User Guide

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size34 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorSemi-open
Width143.5 mm
Depth48.5 mm
Weight Approximate108 g
Height170 mm
Dimensions170 mm (H): 143.5 mm (W): 48.5 mm (D)