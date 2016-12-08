If your and your family are tied into the Amazon ecosystem, then Amazon Music has just become a little easier to access.

The company has just released the Amazon Music Unlimited Family subscription plan. It might be a mouthful, but it does mean that six people can have access to the same Amazon Music Unlimited service.

There are four price brackets for the service; £8 per month for Prime members, £10 for non-Prime customers, £4 per month for those with an Echo, or the new £15 per month for the family plan.

Prime members can also pay yearly for either the standard or Family plans, at £80 or £100 per year respectively.

Amazon has also added some Rolling Stone exclusives to sweeten the deal, in conjunction with the release of the band's new album Blue & Lonesome.

Subscribers to Amazon Music can get exclusive behind-the-scenes, track-by-track commentary discussing the inspiration behind the album, and live performances on the Amazon Front Row platform.

Amazon Music is available on the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot speakers, Fire devices, as well as iOS and Android smartphones.

