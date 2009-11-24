We have £10,000 worth of top kit to give away, and the lucky winners will be contacted shortly with instructions on how to claim their prize.

Winners must be in possession of the Awards 2009 issue of the magazine they bought and the Golden Ticket that came with it. If you have one of the winning numbers and do not hear from us, please email us at: whathifiwinner@haymarket.com.

The winning ticket numbers and corresponding prizes are:

2218424 - Naim Uniti all-in-one system (£1995)

2196194 – Cyrus CD6SE + 6 XP CD/amp (£1800)

2165221 – Philips 42PFL9664 TV (£1500)

2202836 – B&W MT-25 speaker package (£954)

2202881 – Hi-Fi Racks Podium kit rack (£500)

2195427 – Q Acoustics 2000 Cinema Pack (£550)

2203683 – Denon AVR-1910 AV receiver (£450)

2232672 – Sony BDP-S760 Blu-ray player (£400)

2196669 – Wharfedale Diamond 10.1 stereo speakers (£200)

2178235 – Wharfedale Diamond 10.1 stereo speakers (£200)

2214332 – Wharfedale Diamond 10.1 stereo speakers (£200)

2201103 – Onkyo ND-S1 iPod dock (£150)

2172692 – Onkyo ND-S1 iPod dock (£150)

2209209 – Onkyo ND-S1 iPod dock (£150)

2216351 – Grado SR60i headphones (£100)

Z164736 – Grado SR60i headphones (£100)

Z165109 – Grado SR60i headphones (£100)

2235765 – Grado SR60i headphones (£100)

2185552 – Grado SR60i headphones (£100)

And Chord Company HDMI SuperShield cables (£50 each) go to the following ticket numbers:

2224312

2205495

2235179

2188557

2193456

2197445

2234037

2215886

2210748

2189663

2182540

2214537

2196061

2181362

2218193

2202663

2182338

2175195

2198821

Z235372