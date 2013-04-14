Hello, and welcome to a special edition of our usual Week in HD blog - The Weekend in HD! We had to flag-up some of the exciting HD shows on this weekend - most importantly, the London Marathon and a spooky haunted-house episode of Doctor Who. And remember, you can get daily updates on what's on by following us on Twitter @TodayinHD.

Here's our pick for the (extended) weekend:

Thursday 18th April

MasterChef BBC1 HD, 8pm

The remaining six chefs team up to cook lunch for over 200 firefighters at Fire Service College in Gloucestershire. Back in the MasterChef kitchen, the team must cook 20 breakfasts within an hour to fight for a place in the final.

James May's Man Lab BBC2 HD, 8pm

May and his Man Lab team go in search of a wedding ring lost in the 1970s, and launch their very own pirate radio station.

Friday 19th April

Have I Got News For You BBC1 HD, 9pm

Warwick Davies is our guest judge tonight, with Gyles Brandreth and Joe Wilkinson joining regulars Ian Hislop and Paul Merton on the panel.

Not Going Out BBC1 HD, 9.30pm

Therapy. Lee's father makes a reapparance, attempting to heal their troubled relationship with Lucy's intervention. Again.

Castle - Alibi HD, 10pm

Probable Cause. There's been a murder, and Castle is the main suspect! As he goes on the run to find out who framed him, Beckett wonders how well she actually knows Castle in light of their new relationship.

Defiance SyFy HD, 10pm

There's a new sci-fi show in town. The premise might sound familiar - aliens and humans attempting to coexist peacefully after a long and bloody war - but the character designs, especially those of the pale Votan aliens, and a cast that includes Julie Benz, Jaime Murray, Tony Curran, Stephanie Leonidas and Grant Bowler, is sure to attract interest.

Saturday 20th April

Doctor Who BBC1 HD, 6pm

Hide. A Doctor Who ghost story! We're properly excited about this one - writer Neil Cross takes us to a haunted house in 1970s Britain, and the preview trailer was full of mists and ghosts and dark corridors and spooky camerawork. We've been promised a cheeky Scooby Doo-style scene, and some new and interesting facts that deepen the mystery surrounding Clara. Why does the TARDIS seem to dislike our new companion…?

The Singing Detective BBC2 HD, 12.10am

Confined to a hospital bed and dogged by paranoia, crime novellist Robert Downey Jr escapes into a dream fantasy where he's the hero of his own pulp fiction, and sings his way through mobsters and molls. Also stars Robin Wright Penn, Jeremy Northam, Katie Holmes, Adrian Brody and Mel Gibson.

Sunday 21st April

London Marathon 2013 BBC1 HD, 8.30am

Settle in for five hours of running, as the 33rd annual London Marathon kicks off. Over 36,000 participants, including Olympian Mo Farah, will be tackling the 42km course around the River Thames. Let's hope the weather holds up.

Formula 1: The Bahrain Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 HD, 11.30am

We head to Bahrain with slight uncertainty as to whether the race will go on in light of ongoing civil unrest. It was cancelled in 2011, but ploughed on last year, and we think Bernie Ecclestone is determined that the show will go on this year as well. There are also rumours flying around that Mark Webber is set to leave Red Bull and F1 to join Le Mans next year…

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City Sky Sports HD1 & 3D, 1.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Liverpool v Chelsea Sky Sports HD1 & 3D, 4pm

Barclays Premier League

Game of Thrones Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Walk of Punishment. There are so many different storylines happening in this episode that we can barely keep up. As the Night's Watch retreat, there's tension brewing between Dany and her two guardians, and Jaime Lannister could have a hard time living up to his Kingslayer name after this episode's events.

Mad Men Sky Atlantic HD, 10.15pm

The Collaborators. A chance to catch up with the latest from the offices of SCDP, where Don works his magic against a client, while Peggy takes a hard line in dealing with her new staff. Leading man Jon Hamm directs this episode.

'Til next week…

By Kashfia Kabir

