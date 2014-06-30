Hello everyone, and welcome to The Week in HD – our guide to all the must-see high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens over the next seven days.

Also, check out our new Twitter account @WHFplaylist for the latest news and reviews of our favourite movies, music, TV shows and games, as well as competitions that you can enter to win some shiny prizes.

Monday 30th June

Doctor Who: Series 8 – trailer

While we normally wouldn't post trailers here, we can't help but jump about a bit and make jazz-hands about the brand new teaser trailer for Doctor Who series 8. And we have an air date, too: Saturday 23rd August is the day we meet the Doctor again, this time in the guise of Peter Capaldi. All together now: DOOO WEEE DOOO...

Non-Stop – Blu-ray

Liam Neeson on a plane.

France v Nigeria BBC HD, 5pm

2014 World Cup. The French squad has shrugged off tales of group disharmony from recent tournaments and have proved highly effective at this summer's World Cup – so much so they might even be genuine contenders. Standing in their way in this Second Round game are a Nigerian team eager to make the Quarter Finals for the first time.

2014 MotoGP Championship ITV 4 HD, 8pm

Netherlands. Highlights from the race at the Assen circuit in Netherlands – will Marc Marquez bag his eighth consecutive win?

Germany v Algeria ITV HD, 9pm

2014 World Cup. The much-fancied Germans take on the not-so-fancied Algerians in this latest Second Round game, with a little historical spice to add to proceedings. In 1982, Germany and Austria meandered to a 1-0 victory that saw the pair qualify at the expense of Algeria. It didn't go down well; can Algeria get their own back and spring a shock?

Game of Thrones Sky Atlantic HD, 11.10pm

Winter is Coming. Do you remember the last time you saw the entire Stark family together? No? That's because it was probably in the picture above, way back in the early days of series one. Sad face.

If you're still in mourning thanks to the series four finale, recall happier days with the first ever episode of Game of Thrones – everyone was still alive here! And for the uninitiated, here's your chance to get hooked into all the politics, death and dragons of Westeros.

Tuesday 1st July

Argentina v Switzerland BBC One HD, 5pm

2014 World Cup. Argentina might be many people's favourites for the World Cup, but it wasn't plain sailing on their way to three wins during the group stages. The Swiss are a tricky opponent on their day – will some Messi magic be required if Argentina are to get to the Quarter Finals?

The X Files Sky Movies Greats HD, 8pm

Aliens! Government conspiracies! Bees! The first X Files film came out in 1998 between series 5 and 6, with Agents Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) unearthing a supposed secret alien colony on Earth and fighting for their lives. Are there really aliens living amongst us? We want to believe...

Belgium v USA BBC HD, 9pm

2014 World Cup. The game that will determine which team fills the last remaining spot in the Quarter Finals. Will it hipsters' choice Belgium realise the promise of their 'golden generation' or will the newly-kindled love affair between the USA and soccer continue to flourish with a win for Jurgen Klinsmann's team? BBC has the answer.

Penny Dreadful Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Possession. In the penultimate episode, the characters all take turns to expel the evil spirit possessing Vanessa. Will they be successful, and at what cost?

Hannibal Sky Living HD, 10pm

Shiizakana. By this point, shouldn't the BAU be tracking down all of Hannibal's ex-patients and putting them under scrutiny? Hannibal pokes at Will to find how much of a killer he's become, while a monstrous animal may be on the loose.

Wednesday 2nd July

Orphan Black BBC Three, 10pm

By Means Which Have Never Yet Been Tried. It's the series two finale of Orphan Black, with Rachel's actions finally forcing Sarah into surrendering to DYAD. But all's not lost: turns out Mrs S has contacts inside the organisation, and we're introduced to not one, but two jaw-dropping revelations.

Favourite moment? The dancing scene.

24: Live Another Day Sky 1 HD, 10pm

8.00pm to 9.00pm. Yes, Jack is still chasing the bad guy, or woman, in this case. Hurry up, time's running out – we've only got two episodes left.

Thursday 3rd July

Quantum of Solace ITV2 HD, 8pm

In retrospect, Quantum isn't quite the write-off we all deemed it to be when we saw it in the cinema. Sure, it lacked the charm, dialogue and plot of its predecessor (the excellent Casino Royale), but it's still a good Bond flick. Moreover, it makes a fantastic test disc.

Mock the Week BBC Two HD, 10pm

This week's guests who'll be casting a satirical look at the week's events will be Susan Calman, Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan and Hal Cruttenden.

Friday 4th July

The Following Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Pilot. Catch this gory and tense thriller from the writer of the Scream franchise from the start. Kevin Bacon plays an ex-FBI agent called in to help when a notorious serial killer (James Purefoy) breaks out of prison.

Star Trek: First Contact E4 HD, 9pm

Captain Jean-Luc Picard and his Enterprise crew embark on their first feature film journey, where they come face to face with an old enemy: the Borg.

Saturday 5th July

Wimbledon: Ladies' FInal BBC One HD, 1.15pm

With Serena Williams out of the competition, the spotlight falls on her sister Venus. But we've come to expect surprises from the Ladies' Finals, so let's hope this one serves up a good one.

A Single Man BBC Two HD, 11.10pm

Colin Firth, Julianne Moore and Matthew Goode star in Tom Ford's directorial debut about a man in 1960s LA struggling to cope with the loss of his partner, and so meticulously plans his last day. As expected, the suits are sharp.

Sunday 6th July

2014 F1 Championship: The British Grand Prix BBC Two HD, 12pm

It's Silverstone time! Amidst all the other sport, let's not forget it's the British Grand Prix this weekend – one of the most exciting races on the F1 calendar. Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton have both had luck at the Silverstone circuit, but it's Nico Rosberg's time to shine this year.

Wimbledon: Men's FInal BBC One HD, 1.50pm

Andy Murray made the nation's heart sing when we won Wimbledon last year, but will he be able to repeat his stunning performance for a second time? Federer, Nadal and Djokovic all stand in his way, but we expect a thrilling match either way.

ParaNorman Sky Movies Family HD, 9.40pm

A fantastic animated film with lots of tongue-in-cheek humour, great characters and horror movie tropes. Young Norman has the ability to see and speak to the dead, but is ignored by his family and classmates. But it's up to him and his special powers to save the day when his home town is under threat from zombies and a centuries-old curse.

'Til next week...

By Kashfia Kabir

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+Find us on Google+