Harman has produced a film called The Distortion of Sound, referring to the way in which we listen to music has changed.

At the forefront of this change is digital music streaming of compressed music files, that don’t sound accurate to the original recording. Harman has enlisted several big names from the music world to give their opinions on the change, including Hans Zimmer, Slash, Mike Shinoda and Leanne La Havas.

The film was entered into the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards, where it won in the Streaming category. You can watch it in full here.

Amazon Prime on Sonos

Sonos has added another streaming service to its arsenal, this time in the form of Amazon Prime Music. It's launched in beta, bringing "more than a million songs", curated radio stations (Prime Stations), and over a thousand curated playlists (Prime Playlists).

You can try it now in beta and there's a 30-day Prime Music trial available if you're not already an Amazon Prime member.

Audio Research unveils Reference 6 preamplifier

The Reference 6 features bespoke transformers, capacitors and wiring as well as a new chassis for improved structural rigidity. It uses six premium 6H30 tubes which Audio Research claims will provide a quieter background and increased dynamic range.

Other newly-designed components include a tube-regulated power supply, circuit boards, circuit designs and a larger power transformer.

Audio Research says the Reference 6 “improves upon its predecessor in every way for a more palpable and immediate musical performance".

Sky posts first quarter results

Sky has reported its financial results for the three months ending 30th September 2015, which show a 6 per cent increase in revenue, rising to £2.8bn, and a 10 per cent increase in profit to £375m.

The broadcaster has also added over 130,000 new customers, bringing the total number of subscribers to over 54m.

It cites the Sky Atlantic channel and Sky Sports as being the top performers across the brand.

Sky also says the number of Sports Month Passes on Now TV are nearly double that of the same period last year, Around 9.6m homes now have access to on-demand content.

Xiaomi launches 60in 4K MiTV

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has announced the third generation of its MiTV range. The new 60in model is upgradeable, as the motherboard and processor are fitted into a detachable speaker, where you’ll also find the TV’s connection ports.

The screen itself comes from LG, and is fitted into a metal frame measuring 36.7mm at its thickest point.

If the thought of an upgradeable TV has already caught your attention, wait until you see the price. The 60in MiTV is available for 4,999 yuan, which converts to approximately £510. The detachable speaker is available as a standalone unit for a current TV for £100.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on whether the MiTV will be making its way to Europe or the US. For now it’s available exclusively in China.

