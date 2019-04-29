Virgin Media intros new TV bundles, 500Mbps broadband tier

Virgin Media Player TV subscribers can now expand their channel listing by adding new ‘Personal Picks’ bundles from £10/month.

There are four Entertainment Picks: Entertainment & Drama, Entertainment & Documentaries, Entertainment & Lifestyle and Entertainment & Sport Lite. The first Pick added costs £10 per month, with every additional Pick costing an extra £7 per month. Picks can be changed every month.

Each includes Sky One, Sky Witness, Gold HD and Comedy Central HD (all currently not included in the Player bundle), plus channels relating to each of the genres (see below) and a range of on-demand box sets.

With the Entertainment & Drama Pick, subscribers get W HD, Alibi HD, Universal, Fox HD, Syfy, TCM HD, Sky 2 and Movies 24.

Entertainment & Documentaries offers History HD, C&I HD, Discovery HD, Sky Arts, Animal Planet HD, Discovery History, Discovery Science, H2 HD, DMAX, Eden HD, National Geographic HD, Nat Geo Wild HD, Discovery Shed, Discovery Turbo, I.D and Love Nature HD channels.

The Entertainment & Lifestyle Pick, meanwhile, gives subscribers TLC HD, E!, Good Food HD, Lifetime HD, Real lives, Comedy Central Extra, Discovery Home and Health, MTV HD, MTV Live HD, MTV Hits, MTV Base, MTV Music, MTV Rocks, MTV OMG, Club MTV, VH1, Box upfront, The Box, Box Hits, Kiss, Kerrang! and Magic.

Entertainment & Sport Lite adds Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Mix, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD to a subscriber’s existing channel list.

Also now available on Player and Full House packages is a £5/month Kids Pick, which includes 11 channels such as Disney XD, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon HD, Nicktoons TV and the Cartoon Network.

V.VIP: Virgin’s new flagship subscription

Virgin has also introduced a new flagship bundle for those wanting everything the TV service can offer. V.VIP combines its new top speed of 500Mbps broadband (VIVID 500), an unlimited mobile SIM, top-tier TV bundle with over 300 channels including Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and BT Sport 4K UHD, two V6 set-top boxes and anytime landline calls.

The damage? £99/month for new customers on a 12-month contract, £139/month thereafter.

The VIVID 500 broadband, which is only available as part of Virgins V.VIP bundle, is supposedly seven times faster than speeds offered by BT and Sky, and capable of downloading a 4K film (average size 20GB) in under six minutes.

