At the front you'll find a CD slot plus some nicely machined controls, and round the back are Ethernet, HDMI, USB and analogue connections – as well as 802.11n wi-fi, of course.

Inside there's a 2TB hard drive for storing all your digital files, a pair of TI 192kHz/24-bit Burr Brown PCM1792 DAC modules, a TEAC CD-RW drive, plus compatibility with a host of formats including WAV and FLAC.

“When approaching the O6HD design we sought the highest possible quality for each component, without compromise,” stays Dr. Oliver Bergmann, co-founder and CEO of Olive.

“Primary for us was creating the most faithful playback of high quality audio in digital format. Nothing has been spared. Supporting 24-bit playback enables a rich and emotional experience not found with other digital music solutions.

"MP3 files are infamous for compressing tracks to the point of destroying the depth and nuances of a performance, even CDs are incapable of reproducing the way music sounds as it is recorded live in the studio. The O6HD achieves this and is the Olive ideal.”

There's no confirmation yet of the UK price, but Stateside it will cost you $5000 (around £3150).

