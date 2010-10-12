Following yesterday's announcement from Marantz, Denon has now confirmed which of its products will be upgradable to allow AirPlay functionality.

Three AV receivers – the AVR-4311, AVR-3311 and AVR-A100 – are AirPlay-compliant, as will be the forthcoming CEOL Network Music System.

The upgrade will be available from the end of November, and will be available to buy from the Denon website.

Updated 11.10.10

Marantz has today confirmed that four of its products will be Apple AirPlay-certified: the SR7005 AV receiver, AV7005 preamplifier, NA7004 network audio player and Melody Media (M-CR603) networked CD receiver.

The Marantz AirPlay option will be available in November via the company's website as a firmware upgrade. It's expected to cost UK customers £39.

Ken Ishiwata, Marantz Brand Ambassador, says: "AirPlay uses Apple's lossless format and this allows high-quality music playback from the Marantz systems."

Published 02.09.10

Denon, Marantz and B&W are among the first companies to partner with Apple for its AirPlay system, which enables iTunes devices to stream music over a home network to compatible devices.

AirPlay, announced at yesterday's huge music-related Apple product launch, will enable iTunes 10 users to stream music to remote speakers and systems using the company's AirPort Express, and will also work with a range of forthcoming products from a number of audio companies for whole-house music streaming.

Along with Denon, Marantz and B&W, other featured partners include iHome and JBL.



In other Apple-related news, Marantz has announced the availability of a control app for the iPod Touch/iPhone. The Wizz App will 'drive' the SR7005 AV network receiver and AV7005 network preamp, and will provide source selection, power on/off, volume control and more.



When browsing and playing network-stored music it will show cover art, and will also all control of other Marantz components connected to the AV7005 or SR7005 via the company's D-bus remote system.



The app will be available this month from the Apple App Store, and will work with the two units after a software upgrade to be launched at the end of the month. It's said more Marantz products will be added to the compatibility list soon.



