This unbeatable OLED TV deal on the five-star LG G2 is still available for Cyber Monday

Hands-down the best OLED TV deal of Black Friday was on the 65-inch LG G2, and the good news is that the exact same deal is still available for Cyber Monday. That means you haven't missed your chance to grab this five-star OLED TV for just £1499 at Richer Sounds.

We awarded the G2 the full five stars when we reviewed it at its original price of £3299, so to be able to buy it for £1800 (or 55%) less than that is absolutely brilliant.

If 65 inches is too big for your living room, the 55-inch model is also heavily discounted to £1199 at Richer Sounds. If you've got plenty of space, it's well worth spending the extra £300 to get the 65-inch version, but that's still a great deal if 55 inches is your maximum.

To get either deal you need to be a Richer Sounds VIP Club member but it's free and quick to sign up. Let's face it, these prices are well worth the small amount of effort.

LG OLED65G2 2022 OLED TV was £3299 now £1499 at Richer Sounds (save £1700)

The LG G2 is LG's flagship 4K model from last year, boasting not only OLED Evo technology but also an added heatsink that allows the panel to be pushed to even brighter levels (though the newer G3 goes even brighter). It also supports every gaming feature you could wish for and has a lovely design – but do bear in mind that a wall bracket is included rather than a stand. To get this deal you need to be a Richer Sounds VIP, but joining is quick and free.

LG OLED55G2 2022 OLED TV was £2399 now £1199 at Richer Sounds (save £1200)

The 55-inch G2 performs just as brilliantly as its larger sibling and has all of the same great features. If you don't have room for a 65-inch TV, this deal is almost as good.

In our review, we noted that the G2 possesses a noticeable and welcome brightness boost over other models. We said that “overall brightness of light, full-screen HDR content is increased over LG’s own C2, making such pictures look more realistic and ‘HDR’”. We also stated that this extra brightness also gives a boost to colour volume and vibrancy over previous models of LG TVs.

This extra brightness, however, does not hinder the deep black levels for which OLED TVs are known. As we said in our review, “they’re every bit as inky as they’ve ever been”. All of these strengths mean the G2 presents TV shows and movies fantastically.

Games aren’t forgotten, either. Next-gen game features are also on board, with the G2 supporting 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG and a Dolby Vision game mode. The G2 has four HDMI ports (all supporting 4K/120Hz) with one port designated for handling eARC connections with external audio devices such as soundbars and AV receivers.

Black Friday means there’s a cascade of excellent TV and AV offers pouring down at the moment. Amongst the flurry of Black Friday TV deals , this latest deal of £1599 for an LG G2 definitely stands out to us.

Of course, the newer G3 is an even better TV that boasts brightness-boosting MLA tech, but the lowest price for the 65-inch version of that is currently £2298 at Amazon.

MORE:

Read our full LG G2 review

Best OLED TV 2023: the latest and greatest models, rated and ranked

Our pick of the best Cyber Monday TV deals