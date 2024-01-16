This huge 100-inch Hisense U7K TV is now 30% off on Amazon

Considering getting your hands on a massive TV? Well, Hisense’s 100-inch Mini LED U7K TV has had its price slashed by £1500.

Now at its lowest price ever, the 100-inch U7K is down to £3489 on Amazon. Still, a fair sum by any means, but the hefty 30 per cent discount could go a long way depending on your budget. As panels get larger, so do their prices, meaning we’re keen to catch any fresh discounts.

We liked the 65-inch version of the U7K and while you can’t guarantee the quality will scale up perfectly to the 100-inch model, this deal could be worth a look. Especially if you either simply want a massive TV, or are put off by projectors and their lack of gaming or smart features.

Hisense 100-inch 4K U7K Mini LED TV was £4999 now £3489 on Amazon

The 65-inch U7K impressed us with its bright display and vibrant colours. While we can't guarantee these strengths will carry over to the 100-inch model, all sizes of this model have great gaming features, Dolby Atmos, and HDR support. What's more, a £1500 discount makes it worthy of attention if you're in the market for a huge TV.

In terms of specifications, the U7K uses a Mini LED panel with Quantum Dot Colour technology which provides bright punchy colours, based on our testing. It features a Game Pro Mode, offering VRR and ALLM at 144Hz, perfect if you’re planning on hooking up a PS5 or Xbox Series X. It also supports Dolby Atmos immersive audio along with a range of HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG.

The U7K offers plenty of connectivity options, with Bluetooth and AirPlay capabilities on board. There are also four HDMI ports, which should be plenty for most set-ups. All four ports support 4K video and one is dedicated to handling eARC connections.

It would be fair to think that the world of TVs is moving towards an OLED-based panel future, especially with the rise of MLA technology. However, Mini LED screens offer high brightness and good contrast at a competitive price meaning they aren’t going away any time soon.

