This five-star Audio Pro wireless speaker is even cheaper than it was on Black Friday

Audio Pro’s five-star Addon C3 multi-room speaker is now available with a big 38 per cent discount.



This brings its price tag down from £160 to just £100 via Audio Pro's online store. It is quite a significant drop considering we tested this wireless speaker originally at £249, awarding it the full five stars and a 2022 Award win, too.

The brand has built up a strong reputation for making excellent-sounding wireless speakers, putting up a serious challenge to other multi-room rivals such as Sonos. Now, you can start your system or add to it for less than ever.

Audio Pro Addon C3 was £160 now £100 (save £60)

The Audio Pro Addon C3 is an excellent portable speaker and earned a five-star review for good reason, impressing us with the level of finesse it can deliver for such a small unit. Now it's available for well under half the price we tested, so it's well worth a serious look.

When testing out the C3, we were impressed with the level of refinement from such a small unit. It also sounded great at both high and low volumes, which can’t be said of every portable speaker.

The C3 offers roughly 15 hours of battery life at half volume or around 9 hours at full – which is less than Audio Pro’s T3 model; but we can forgive this, especially considering other rivals are permanently tied to a mains socket.

The unit houses a 9cm woofer flanked by a 75mm tweeter on either side. There’s also a rear-firing bass reflex port.

Alongside wi-fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, the speaker also offers a 3.5mm auxiliary input if you prefer a wired connection to your source. There's also an ethernet socket for hardwiring the speaker to your home network for a more stable connection.

The top panel of the C3 features a source-selector button and four preset buttons which can be assigned to your favourite internet radio stations or playlists on your music streaming service of choice.

Available in black, grey, or white shades for just £100, Audio Pro’s Addon C3 is a must-consider if you are currently in the market for a quality wireless speaker with multi-room capabilities.

