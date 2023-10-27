This awesome LG G2 OLED TV deal is exactly why you shouldn't wait for Black Friday

The Black Friday sales period is hurtling into view at an alarming rate, but that doesn't mean that you have to wait until the event officially starts on November 24th to snap up a deal. Over at Richer Sounds, you can pick up one of the best TV deals of the year, but you'll have to be quick, as this 2022 model is likely low on stock and may well be unavailable by the time Black Friday hits.

The 55-inch G2 is now just £1299 at Richer Sounds, which equates to an £1100 (or 54% saving) on the original price of £2399. The 65-inch model, meanwhile, is £1699 at Richer Sounds. That's down £1601 from its launch price of £3300, or roughly 48% cheaper than it was originally.

This is thanks to new savings of £200 on the 55-inch model and £300 on the 65-incher that are exclusive to Richer Sounds VIP members. Don't worry, though – becoming a VIP is quick and free, not to mention well worth it for a tasty discount on what we described as "easily LG's best OLED TV yet".

LG OLED65G2 OLED TV £3300 £1699 at Richer Sounds (save £1601)

We tested out the 65-inch version of this LG model and we couldn't have been more full of praise. Bright, rich and great either for gaming or a night in front of Netflix, it's still a stunner a year on from its launch. This latest discount is a great saving of roughly 50% on its original price and is the lowest we've seen the 65-inch model fall.

Read our LG G2 (OLED65G2) review

LG OLED55G2 OLED TV was £1999 now £1699 at Richer Sounds (save £300)

The 55-inch version of the LG G2 OLED would usually cost you £1499 at Richer Sounds and launched at £2399, so a drop down to just £1299 represents a serious saving. While this isn't quite the lowest we've ever seen from the 55-inch model, it's close, and still a sizeable saving on a brilliant TV.

When we reviewed the 65-inch version of the LG G2 OLED, we praised not only the "richer and more expressive" bright spots over the LG C2 but the "immaculate reproduction of shadow detail in dark picture areas". In terms of contrast and handling of visual dynamics, the G2 OLED is truly exceptional.

It deals with motion superbly, too, with a Cinematic Movement option available to give more consistent and less choppy results on TV shows, movies and games. As we wrote at the time "gaming on the OLED65G2 is so much fun, in fact, that it’s hard to believe it’s legal". How's that for an endorsement, gamers?

The G2 isn't short on features, either, offering up AI-boosted image upscaling, a Dynamic Tone Mapping system to map the light range of HDR sources, plus a very impressive Alpha 9 Gen 5 LG processor. On top of that, you're treated to four HDMI 2.1 sockets, support for Dolby Vision HDR at 4K/120Hz (great for Xbox Series X fans), HDR10 and HLG, as well as LG's new webOS 22 smart interface. The list goes on and on.

The LG G2 OLED has to be one of the best OLED TVs we reviewed in 2022. If you're after a well-made, feature-packed unit with a gorgeous, refined picture at a heavily discounted price, this Richer Sounds deal will really help you beat those Black Friday queues.

