The perfect Christmas gift? Save on this Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbar from Sonos

If you're the type of person to leave their Christmas shopping until the very last minute, or perhaps you're struggling to find the perfect gift, then fear not, we've found the perfect last-minute present that's sure to please the AV enthusiast in your life. What's even better is that you can get it at an incredibly low price that's somehow even lower than the recent Black Friday sale price.

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is easily one of our favourite soundbars on the market, earning itself multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards, thanks to its stellar sound quality and plentiful features. Right now, you can save £124 from the usual £499 retail price at Amazon, making this a no-brainer deal.

Whether you need a new soundbar yourself or are treating someone else this Christmas, you seriously can't go wrong with this impressive Sonos saving. Just note, this deal is specifically on the white model, although the black version is down to £387.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £499 £375 at Amazon (save £124)

The latest offering from Sonos impressed us with its exceptional and immersive Dolby Atmos performance. Being a Sonos product, it also has wi-fi and network streaming onboard, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Available in black or white. Read our full Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review

We loved the original Sonos Beam when it arrived in 2018, but its successor is even better. The second-generation Beam (Gen 2) not only lives up to the high bar set by its predecessor but exceeds it by a margin that more than justifies its new feature set and higher cost.

The Beam Gen 2 ups the ante with forward-facing drivers and more processing power, opening up the door to immersive virtual Dolby Atmos audio. There's also eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connectivity, which means the latest Beam can handle the higher bandwidth Dolby True HD Atmos format.

Atmos aside, it sounds incredible, reaching deeper than the Beam Gen 1 with more refinement, a warmer treble, and wider dynamic range. Where the Beam Gen 1 might skim over certain complex sounds the Gen 2 has a greater capacity to take them on, consistently resulting in a richer, more nuanced and varied listening experience.

If you're in the market for a sub-£500 soundbar, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) at £375 is your best option right now. Head to over Currys right now and you won't be disappointed.

MORE:

Check out our full Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review

Our pick of the best soundbar deals

As well as our list of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars