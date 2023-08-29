The five-star 42-inch LG C3 OLED TV is finally available for less than £1000

You can grab the LG C3 for less than £1000 for the first time ever with this cracking deal from Peter Tyson.

This is a big deal as the TV is a serious performer. Earlier this year, we bestowed a five-star review upon LG’s 42-inch C3 OLED TV, praising its sharp image, amazing contrast, and great specs. In fact, the only reason we advised readers to consider waiting was its price, which was a little too steep for our liking.

Thankfully this issue has now been temporarily fixed with the 42-inch C3 now available for £999 over at Peter Tyson , along with a five-year warranty and free delivery.

The 42-inch C3 launched at £1500 / $1400 / AU$2595. In the UK, this price made it slightly more expensive than the 42-inch C2 was at launch. This new price deduction of £500 now makes the 42-inch C3 worth serious consideration for anyone in the market for a smaller TV.

LG 42-inch C3 OLED TV £1499 £999 at Peter Tyson (save £500) We previously advised our readers that it might be worth waiting for discounts to roll out to the C3 before purchasing; well, that time has arrived! As the C2 starts to near the end of its life cycle, the C3 is cheaper than ever with a huge £500 off at the moment! Get your hands on all the latest and greatest TV and gaming features for less than ever.

As the popular C2 reaches the end of its life cycle and production begins to cease, the kinds of savings and price reductions we saw for the TV are now starting to trickle over to the newer C3, which is great news.

Connectivity options are one of the C3’s biggest strengths, this model of TV features four HDMI 2.1 sockets rated to the full bandwidth of 48Gbps. One socket supports eARC/ARC while all four sockets can handle 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM signals output by the PS5 and Xbox Series X. There are many models of TV that can handle these gaming features, however, most only do so via two sockets, rather than all four available.

The LG C3 features 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision capabilities, to name a few, making it a great choice for anyone looking to enjoy their favourite movies or games at a high quality.

The C3, like other LG TVs available, offers Dolby Vision gaming right up to 4K/120Hz. There’s also an HGiG mode that makes it easier to achieve a better HDR tone mapping experience in modern games.

This model also has a new and improved processor over the former C2 – the Alpha 9 Gen 6. Some of the key improvements made from the older chip includes AI Upscaling Pro, which is designed to reduce noise in upscaled sub-4K content without sacrificing any intentional film grain.

It also adds OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, which independently optimises the HDR delivery of 20,000 individual zones in each image (up from 5000 zones).

As a final set of perks, the new chipset adds Object Enhancer, which sharpens elements in the foreground for extra image depth, and HDR Expression Enhancer, which applies specific tone mapping to those foreground elements for extra three-dimensionality.

MORE:

Read our LG C3 (OLED42C3) review

LG C3 vs C2: which LG OLED TV should you buy?

I love QD-OLED and MLA, but ‘standard’ OLED TVs still have a lot to offer