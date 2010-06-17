This compact box of tricks from Teufel is designed to eliminate cable-swapping between your computer and your iPod, games console, TV or any other device used through your desktop speaker system.

It has a 5.1 input and two stereo inputs, as well as a headphone socket and microphone pass-through.

So you can keep all your kit tucked away under your desk, allowing the ControlStation 2 to act as a single hub for all your audio devices, feeding their outputs to a single active speaker system.

The Aux 1 input provides six RCA connections for a decoded surround sound signal from your PC's soundcard. A switch provides for both 5.0 and 5.1 systems, and there's also a 0dB/+10dB subwoofer boost switch.

Stereo signals through the Aux 2 and Aux 3 inputs are automatically upmixed to five speakers via the ControlStation's internal matrix for a five-channel pseudo surround effect.

A 'pure' button enables pass-through to just the front left and right channels for dedicated stereo listening.

Inputs can be switched via the slimline remote control, which also offers volume controls, mute and the 'pure' stereo mode.

The ControlStation 2 is available now for £69 from Teufel's webshop. It can also be purchased as part of a bundle with Teufel's Concept E 100 Control (£189) or Concept E 200 Control (£219) 5.1 desktop speaker systems.

