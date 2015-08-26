TEAC has fitted the player with a high-end Burr Brown PCM1795 DAC to play audio from a microSD card, USB input or connected iOS or Android devices using the TEAC Audio HR Player app available from the App Store and Google Play. External devices can be connected via either optical digital, coaxial digital or analogue line inputs.

The player supports high-res audio up to 24-bit/192kHz or Direct Stream Digital (DSD) at 2.8MHz or 5.6MHz. File types supported include WAV, FLAC, MP3, AAC, DSF and DFF.

Other audio components include Burr Brown OPS1602 SoundPLUS op amps, dual sample clocks, discrete electronics and push-pull circuitry. TEAC says the 170mW + 170mW headphone output is one of the highest-power amps available and will drive loads from 8 to 600ohms.

All of this is housed within an all-aluminium casing, available in either red or black. A built-in rechargeable battery is said to offer up to seven hours of playback and the companion TEAC HR Audio Player app allows for the playback of native DSD from a range of devices.

The TEAC HA-P90SD is available now for £500. Regular readers will note the similarity between the TEAC HA-P90SD and the Onkyo DAC-HA300 (£499) that we've previously reported on.

