Tangent adds two compact and affordable amplifiers to its Ampster range

Small, versatile separates at accessible prices

Tangent preAmp II
(Image credit: Tangent)

Tangent is adding two new amplifiers to its Ampster line-up of affordable, compact and flexible hi-fi components. The preAmp II and PowerAmpster II are designed to work well together but can also pair with other separates.

The preAmp II uses a Cirrus Logic 24-bit/192kHz DAC and is an easy way to add comprehensive connectivity to your hi-fi, with inputs including Bluetooth 5.0 aptX HD, optical, RCA analogue, mini-jack and a phono stage. 

A pair of balanced XLR outputs are at the rear, while headphones can be connected via the 1/4-inch socket on the front, where there is also volume control. Measuring just 7 x 19.5 19.4 cm (hwd), the preAmp II has a footprint ideal for smaller spaces.

Tangent PowerAmpster II

(Image credit: Tangent)

With the same petite dimensions, the Tangent PowerAmpster II is a Class D power amplifier capable of delivering two channels of 100W power with a 4 Ohm load or one channel of 200W at 8 Ohms. It features a built-in power supply and integrates with pre-amplifiers via RCA and XLR inputs.

Both models are currently available in the UK, with the preAmp II priced at £200 (around $235, AU$342) while the PowerAmpster costs £250 (around $294, AU$428).

