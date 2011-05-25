Retailer Audio T is running a series of special events at its Southampton and Cheltenham stores.

There's a two-week PMC and Bryston event at Audio T Southampton running from May 31st to June 14th.

Visitors to the store will be able to listen to a range of PMC speakers including the PB1i Signatures and fact 3s, plus a range of Bryston electronics and stereo and multichannel configurations.

Meanwhile over at the Cheltenham store there will be a vinyl roadshow on Saturday, June 11th.

Customers are invited to bring along some of their favourite albums on vinyl and hear how they sound on a range of Rega turntables, including the P7 and 93/24.

Gloucestershire's "finest record store", Vinyl Vault, will also be on hand with a range of rare and classic vinyl albums for sale.

