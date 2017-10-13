What's the easiest way to buy vinyl? Online? Oh no.

A call? Think again.

Text message? Now you're talking!

The Sound of Vinyl storefront, which was created by a division of Universal Music Group, provides its members with text-based recommendations for their next record purchase.

Users enter their phone number and create a "taste profile", and then the shop sends daily texts with album recommendations straight to their phone.

Reply "Like" or "Dislike" to improve the accuracy recommendations, or "Yes" to instantly buy the album (warning: only suitable for people with a lot of disposable income or the willpower to resist the daily temptation of vinyl).

They have a catalogue of over 20,000 titles, as well as some exclusive items from Arrested Development, Marvin Gaye, Miles Davis, Iggy Pop, KISS, Grand Funk Railroad and The Go-Gos which will be released in the future.

Unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately, for the more impulsive among us) the service is only available in the U.S. at the moment - so in the meantime, how about some of the weirdest vinyl ever made instead?

MORE:

When vinyl becomes art beyond music

15 celebrities and their record collections

How to digitise your vinyl collection

7 fictional record stores we'd like to visit

Best turntables of the 21st century

How to get the best sound from your turntable