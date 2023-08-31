Sony's five-star A95K QD-OLED TV is back down to its lowest-ever price

The 55-inch model of Sony's first QD-OLED TV, the A95K (XR-55A95K), is back down to its lowest price ever at Sevenoaks Sound & Vision .

The discount is live now and drops the price of the 55-inch A95K from £2699 all the way down to £1999 – a £700 discount.

The A95K is a 4K QD-OLED TV that made its debut last year and aims to blend the best qualities of OLED and QLED. When we reviewed this TV we gave it five stars, praising its excellent picture, highlights and sound (as far as TV standards for audio go). We did however note its steep price tag…

Usually retailing for £2,699 / $3000, the A95K is quite a bit more expensive than comparable TVs manufactured by the competition, such as Samsung’s 55-inch S95B (£1399 / $1450) or Samsung’s flagship QD-OLED S95C TV (£1699 / $2165).

Thankfully, this latest discount brings Sony’s 55-inch A95K TV back down into a price range that can compete with rivals on the scene.

Sony 55-inch A95K QD-OLED TV £2699 £1999 at Sevenoaks Sound& Vision (save £700) We tested this TV last year and were impressed with its image, highlights, and sound. However, the price tag was a little bit steep when compared with some of the competition – this latest price drop brings the A95K down to its lowest price yet.

In terms of connectivity, the A95K features four HDMI ports, with two of those being 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 specifications. One of these 2.1 ports also handles eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connections for soundbars or receivers.

On the picture front, Son’y A95K TV supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision formats. Gamers will be pleased to know ALLM and VRR are also supported, as is the PS5-specific version called Auto Genre Picture Mode.

The A95K also supports Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which allows a PS5 to detect the specific model of TV that is connected and automatically select the most appropriate HDR tone map.

The A95K comes with a Bravia CAM camera, which is magnetically attached to a rectangular notch on the top of the back panel. The Bravia CAM offered just chat functionality at launch but now supports a range of other features such as Ambient Optimisation Pro, which adjusts your picture and sound based on where you are in the room.

Other Bravia CAM features include Proximity Alert, which is designed to prevent children from sitting or standing too close to the screen. There is also Gesture Control and Auto Power Saving Mode, which dims the screen if you leave the room.

Sony uses the Google TV operating system for most of its TVs, including the A95K, allowing users to access streaming services such as Disney+, Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Like many other Sony TVs, the A95K features the Bravia Core service, which delivers movies in noticeably higher quality than you get from rival services at higher internet speeds. You also get 10 credits that can be used to purchase content in Bravia Core when you buy your TV.

To find out more about the set, check out our Sony A95K review .

