Quick! Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds drop to lowest-ever price in the Black Friday sales

Technically, Black Friday 2023 hasn't even started yet, but that hasn't stopped retailers from unleashing a wide range of deals on the buying public days. Amazon, for example, has pulled the gun early and has turned this whole week into a Black Friday deals extravaganza.

And, one of the deals that's immediately caught our eye is a new saving on the five-star Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds. Despite the fact that they were only released a few months ago we've now seen a considerable chunk of cash removed from the asking price so they're now even cheaper than they were back in July during Prime Day.

We'd recommend anyone on the trail of a premium set of wireless earbuds to have the excellent WF-1000XM5 somewhere at the top of their list. While they're certainly worth the money at the full price of £259, a discount only sweetens the deal.

We first tested them at £259, then they dropped to £239 for Prime Day and now they have dropped even further to £219 at Amazon.

15% off is a pretty good saving in our book, especially considering the fact that the WF-1000XM5 are a new flagship pair that only came earlier this year. Interested? Read on for our lowdown on this award-winning pair of wireless earbuds.

Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £219 (save £40)

Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. Few rivals exist capable of touching them, especially with this discount. Five stars

Read our Sony WF-1000XM5 review

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are arguably the best wireless earbuds in town at this point in time. Released as the follow-up to the superb, Award-winning WF-1000XM4 , the XM5 feature that same Sony DNA in a much more refined and sonically capable package.

The list of what the XM5 can do is near-endless. As a flagship pair of earbuds, they're bursting with features. ANC is a treat, easily some of the best we've heard at this level and a genuine rival for the best-in-class Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds II.

Aside from flexible and effective ANC, the XM5 use Sony's DESS upscaling to boost sound quality, while they also include 360 Reality Audio support, multipoint Bluetooth, Adaptive Sound Control and the very handy Speak-to-Chat feature. Even the touch controls are more flexible so you change volume and sound modes at the same time.

The real reason for snapping up the Sonys, though, is the sound they produce. Sonically, they deliver another masterclass, with a profile that is mature, refined and bursting with detail and clarity previously unheard of in wireless earbuds. It's balanced and cohesive, and the buds boast a superb sense of timing. At this price, we really are scratching our heads trying to come up with a finer-sounding alternative.

With this £40 drop in price, you have to consider them the ultimate choice for anyone looking to shop around the £250 mark. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are still great, as are the five-star QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds that replace them, but we're utterly won over by the might of the WF-1000XM5 and the new low price of £219.

