An upgraded version of the PlayStation 4 which can support 4K Ultra HD content is expected to be announced in just under a month on 7th September. The console is rumoured to be called the PlayStation 4 Neo and should coincide with the launch of the PlayStation VR virtual reality headset.

The new console will be given a more powerful graphics processing unit (GPU) which would allow it to support ultra high-definition gaming and provide a smoother VR experience.

Current PlayStation 4 owners won’t be able to take advantage of ultra high-definition gaming, as the existing console doesn’t have the hardware to support it. However the Wall Street Journal cites sources as saying both consoles would be able to share the same software catalogue.

The WSJ also reports that, “Sony’s goal with the upgraded PlayStation 4 console is to capture gamers willing to pay for a richer game environment, including a high-end virtual-reality experience.”

It's not clear if Sony's new console will be able to handle native 4K gaming, which Microsoft's new Xbox Project Scorpio is expected to do, or just support 4K streaming services and perhaps be able to play Ultra HD Blu-ray, like the Xbox One S.

MORE: PlayStation 4 Neo vs Xbox One Scorpio: How do they compare?

Source: The Verge