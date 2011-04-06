This year's Record Store Day will take place on Saturday 16th April, giving enthusiasts the chance to support their local stores and snap-up limited edition releases.

More than 180 UK independent record shops are signed-up to take part in the event, which takes place every year, all over the world.

Sony Music and Columbia Records are two companies taking part, putting out more than twenty special edition releases for the event.

The releases include limited edition vinyl releases from AC/DC, Bob Dylan, Broken Bells, Foo Fighters, Primal Scream, The Clash and more.

The View have also recorded an 'anthem' for the event, entitled 'I Need That Record', and will be performing it live at Love Music, Glasgow on Thursday 7th, at Jumbo, Leeds on Sunday 10th, and at Rock-A-Boom, Leicester, on Saturday 16th April.

To see who's contributing, where and how, head over to the Record Store Day website.

Then make sure you get down to your local store on Saturday 16th April...

