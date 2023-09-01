Sony launches Xperia 5 V with new sound upgrades and a cheaper price tag

After launching the upgraded Xperia 1 V and 10 V earlier this year, Sony has followed up with its middle-of-the-range (but by no means mid-range) Xperia 5 which has now also been given the Mark V treatment.

Ridiculous name aside (Xperia Five five?), Sony's latest premium Android phone packs in plenty of AV upgrades alongside the already strong suite found on its predecessor, the Xperia 5 IV. Sony's usual smartphone staples like the 21:9 OLED display, headphone jack and front-firing stereo speakers are all present and correct here, although there are various upgrades for this 2023 model.

Starting with sound, the biggest news on the Xperia 5 V is its upgraded speaker amplifier which Sony says will provide more powerful and deeper bass. Combined with the direct front-facing drivers, Sony claims that you'll get cinematic sound without the need for an external speaker. However, if you do decide to pair the phone with some headphones wirelessly, then you can take advantage of Bluetooth 5.3 for Hi-res audio as well as Dolby Atmos, Qualcomm aptX, DSEE Ultimate and Sony 360 Reality Audio support.

We'd be remiss not to mention the headphone jack, something we celebrate with each and every Sony smartphone as it remains practically the only premium smartphone manufacturer to continue to include it on its devices. Hi-res wired audio will of course be the best way to listen to content and Sony is once again committed to supporting this without the need for a dongle.

Moving onto the device's screen, it seems to be a very similar, if not the same display that was used on last year's model. The 21:9 OLED panel is synonymous with Sony phones now, and here it's a 6.1-inch Full-HD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate; while we would like to see Sony step up to Quad-HD on a phone of this stature, we found this spec to be more than capable on last year's device.

Sony has included some features from its Bravia TV division once again, with the X1 for mobile image processing, real-time HDR and even the Bravia Core streaming app which claims to be the highest bitrate service on the market right now. Ultimately, this phone is designed with watching content in mind, and if it's anything like its bigger and more expensive sibling, the Xperia 1 V, then we should be in for a treat.

Speaking of the 1 V, the 5 V is getting the same headlining camera feature as found on the flagship model. Xmoor T for mobile makes its way down to the cheaper model, meaning the 5 V goes up to a 52MP main shooter, up from 12MP on the previous model. The tradeoff is that it drops down to two lenses with the telephoto lens appearing to take leave on this latest Xperia.

Sony claims that the camera performance is the biggest draw for the 5V however, with crisper and more detailed images as well as improved bokeh effects. Its mission to create phones for both creatives and consumers alike seems to still be its main objective.

Rounding things off with the specs of the device, it uses the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor from Qualcomm, the same one found on the Xperia 1 V and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This is backed up by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage; this is the only configuration available with expandable memory available up to 1TB via the microSD expansion slot. Running the show will be Android 13, likely with Sony's skin over the top which changes some functionality and design aspects.

Available in three finishes - Black, Blue and Platinum Silver, the Xperia 5 V is set for a late September release date. It's actually set to be cheaper than last year's model with pricing currently set at £849 (around £1080 / AU$1660), which is £100 cheaper than the Xperia 5 IV. You can pre-order it right now through Sony's official online store.

